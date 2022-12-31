While most eyes were locked onto a football game in Jacksonville, Florida, the men’s basketball team took care of business in Columbia, SC. Carolina closed out their non-conference slate with a 74-64 win over Eastern Michigan.

The game was never in question as the Gamecocks started fast out the gate with excellent off-the-ball movement and matched EMU basket for basket early. By halftime, Carolina had a ten-point lead with a 40-30 score.

There were times when future NBA players GG Jackson and Emoni Bates were matched up, but EMU slid Bates to a guard position to give him a height advantage over Carolina’s defenders. Bates made the most of the opportunity and finished with 36 points while shooting 8 of 15 from three. However, the incredible outburst did not make much of a difference as Carolina used one of their most balanced attacks of the year to put down the Eagles.

GG Jackson led Carolina with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Meechie Johnson contributed 10 points and 6 rebounds, while Chico Carter added 15 points on an efficient 6 of 7 shooting from the field.

The Gamecocks achieved all three of GamecockScoop’s keys to the game. They controlled the glass winning that category 46-30. The team attacked the basket and shot 17 free throws. Unfortunately, only 10 of the free throws were converted. The third key was get the young guys involved. Daniel Hankins-Sanford (DHS) played 11 minutes and tallied 8 points and 3 rebounds. Zachary Davis played 15 minutes, adding 4 points and 6 rebounds. Both freshmen played key minutes and had exciting dunks.

Next up for Carolina is a game in Nashville against Vanderbilt. It is a winnable contest for the Gamecocks and will tip off at 7 pm on January 3, 2023. The game will be televised by the SEC Network.



