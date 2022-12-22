Call it the Meechie Johnson game.

South Carolina men’s basketball’s star point guard scored a career-high 25 points that included an electrifying six made 3-pointers as the Gamecocks pulled off an upset over Western Kentucky 65-58 at Colonial LIfe Arena in their final game before Christmas.

Johnson knocked down five of those 3-pointers in a blistering first half shooting performance as the Gamecocks used their hot perimeter marksmanship to claw back from yet another slow start. After falling behind 10-0 against UAB and 12-0 against East Carolina it was already 8-0 Western Kentucky (8-3) before South Carolina (6-6) broke its scoring drought, but this time the struggles were not prolonged.

South Carolina immediately hit back with an 11-2 run and actually carried the lead for most of the rest of the first half and the early portions of the second half. The rebounding advantage in particular was a big part of the edge. GG Jackson had 16 rebounds, the highest total both of his career and for any South Carolina player this season, and he was just one member of the big group effort. The Gamecocks held a 51-31 advantage on the glass and turned 17 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points. Those 51 rebounds represented the highest total for any game this season.

"I realized my man wasn't crashing a lot," Jackson said. "He was worried about getting the ball and scoring from the perimeter, so that just gave me more fuel and it was easier to rebound."

Johnson’s 3-pointers kept the offense afloat after some tough possessions, highlighted by an acrobatic shot attempt jumping away from his defender at the shot clock buzzer. An electric alley-oop from Chico Carter Jr. to Jackson on the last possession of the first half gave the home team a 34-32 lead going into the break, and they extended it as far as six points.

"It changes everything," Lamont Paris said about Johnson's performance. "Particularly when he's making the three. He was able to get to the basket a couple times, the nice and-1 when we needed it has been something we've been trying to work on when we needed it. That's something we've been trying to work on is getting downhill and getting a complete package so they can't play you one way or another way."

But the crucial juncture of the evening came when Western Kentucky went on a 9-0 run while South Carolina’s starters were on the bench. The Hilltoppers led 49-44 and it looked like another half where the wheels were going to fall off for South Carolina, but Paris put his starters back on the floor and immediately got the desired effect.

A 10-0 run shot the Gamecocks into a lead they never relinquished. Jacobi Wright started it out with a big 3-pointer from the right wing, a pair of finishes in tight from Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Carter added finishes in tight and Johnson hit his sixth triple of the game to cap it off.

"Just making a move that I felt like to get some fresh guys in there, some fresh bodies, a different vibe and a different feel in there," Paris said. "And then as it was going we just kept with it and stuck with it. I think they called a timeout, and the guys felt really good about the fact that they earned that. Even though we were only up two at that point, we had taken the lead and then we went forward with a couple buckets after that."

Western Kentucky’s second half shooting woes — just 1-of-11 from 3-point range and 31 percent shooting overall — prevented any chance of a comeback. Western Kentucky’s Dayvion McKnight was tremendous with 28 points and 15 in the second half, but no other Hilltopper scored more than 10 total.

The Gamecocks are now 5-0 at home this season and will have one more opportunity to improve on that in non-conference play when they host Eastern Michigan on Dec. 30 before jumping into SEC play against Vanderbilt in the first contest of 2023.



