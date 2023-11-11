CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The local kid took over.

B.J. Mack — South Carolina men’s basketball’s signature addition in the transfer portal and a Charlotte native who had his dad and uncle sitting courtside — scored on a swift low post move with 20.9 seconds to go to give the Gamecocks a 79-77 lead over Virginia Tech, and one final defensive stop preserved the win in the He Gets Us Hall Of Fame Series.

“Coach drew up a good play to get a shot between me and Myles [Stute] on a curl,” Mack said about the last possession. “I caught it, saw the clock was running low for us, and coach always tells us to make strong moves, and I made a strong move.

South Carolina (2-0) led for most of the way after shaking off a brief early deficit, at one point using a 12-0 first half run to leap out to a 10-point advantage. Mack was the controlled post presence inside the team lacked for large portions of last season, and its three-point shooting identity showed up again early and often.

Stute scored 10 points in the first eight minutes including a pair of 3-pointers, and shot 5-of-6 from beyond the arc in the game to pace the Gamecocks with 21 points. Minnesota transfer Ta’Lon Cooper knocked down a pair of triples on his own to go with seven assists and Meechie Johnson scored 11.

Fouls started stacking up in the second half though, with Virginia Tech (1-1) taking 20 of the game’s first 24 free throws to help stay within striking distance. Guard Sean Pedulla led all scorers in the game with 26 points and hit 9-of-11 free throws, but as a team Virginia Tech struggled to stay efficient offensively. The Hokies were just 7-of-22 (31.8 percent) from 3-point range and struggled on the offensive glass, only grabbing six offensive rebounds compared to eight for South Carolina and dropping the overall rebounding battle 30-23.

It was the type of glass effort Paris searched for last season, and a similar defensive showing.

“I thought our intensity was extremely high,” Paris said about the defense. “And so was our discipline, which is a hard combination to have. When you’re playing such intense, high energy defense, it’s very hard to also be disciplined and make the switches out there that you’re supposed to make and not make the ones you’re not supposed to make.”

Every time Virginia Tech made a move, South Carolina had an answer. Mack scored seven straight points for his team midway through the half. Johnson had a strong drive to the rim after the Hokies pulled within three. Even after Virginia Tech took its first lead of the second half at 72-69 after knocking down three free throws, Jacobi Wright immediately came up with the counterpunch of the night by finishing a tough mid-range shot with a foul, knocking down the free throw to re-tie the game at 72.

This was a gritty, tough win on a neutral floor against a power five opponent, one of just three chances this team will get against such opposition before SEC play begins.

And with the final seconds ticking down and Virginia Tech holding for the last shot, South Carolina bowed up one more time defensively. Cooper got his hands in a passing lane, dove on a loose ball while his team had the possession arrow, and secured an early foundational win for the 2023-24 season.

“I thought it was really important that we continue to establish what our bread and butter is,” Paris said about the last possession. “There was no trickeration in what we did on that defensive possession; we did what we do and got good results.”

Between Mack, Cooper, Stute and Stephen Clark, transfers scored 54 of 79 (68.3 percent) points. They grabbed half the rebounds and accounted for over half the assists. It is early, but the immediate talent infusion on the roster is paying dividends, and there is a budding identity for this squad as it heads towards a stretch of three straight games against non power-five opponents next week starting with a home tilt against VMI Monday at 7 p.m.

“For these young people it’s all about confidence,” Paris said. “We got back to some basic things — defensively especially — in the last couple minutes and we prevailed because of that Honestly, it couldn’t have gone any better for those guys.”

The confidence is growing, and for at least one night, a big result followed.

************************************************************************

