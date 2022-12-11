After letting the entirety of an early 15-point lead slip away, South Carolina men's basketball responded with a forceful finish at home against Presbyterian. The Gamecocks trailed 44-41 with under 13 minutes remaining before ripping off a 14-0 run to assume control and eventually secure a 68-57 victory.

It started with interior play when GG Jackson slammed home a dunk inside to cut the deficit to one and Josh Gray followed that up with a putback finish off a missed 3-pointer just over two minutes later. After that Hayden Brown went on a personal 5-0 run with a ferocious slam of his own and a 3-pointer to force a Presbyterian timeout.

By the time the dust settled on the run South Carolina (5-4) had turned a three-point deficit into a double-digit advantage and held Presbyterian (2-9) off the scoreboard for more than seven minutes. As usual, the big three did most of the heavy lifting offensively. Jackson scored 18, Meechie Johnson scored 16 including a big 3-pointer as part of that run and Brown added in 14 as the trio scored 70.5 percent of South Carolina’s total points.

"There's going to be ebbs and flows to a basketball game," Brown said. "I try to self-reflect in moments where it does get down. How can I be a better teammate? How can I pick someone up? What can I do energy-wise?' Regardless of what that was; if that's a dunk and a three, then that's what it was today. If it's picking a teammate up and encouraging him next game, then that's what it is."

One run was enough to turn a very uneven performance into a comfortable victory in the end, but it looked like it would be a much more straightforward afternoon during the early stages. The Gamecocks stormed out to an 11-2 lead in under four minutes behind seven quick Jackson points and were shooting at a red hot clip. South Carolina knocked down six of its first seven and 12 of its first 17 shots from the floor to amass a 29-14 lead against what appeared to be an overmatched opponent.

But the Blue Hose slowly managed to chip away at the deficit when some of that shooting percentage started to even out and some defensive struggles emerged. A visibly frustrated Lamont Paris watched as Presbyterian crept back into the game with several finishes in tight off the back of missed assignments and poor closeouts, at one point even putting Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk back in the game despite his two fouls to try to stop the bleeding.

"I think it's less about understanding from a conceptual standpoint at this point versus committing to doing it consistently," Paris said about defense. "I think we're doing some things; I think now the next thing is that do we do them so consistently that when people think about us, that's what they think about. And we don't do that yet. But I think as far as understanding what we want to do defensively principally, I think we're pretty close on the vast majority of what we want to get done."

South Carolina did manage to at least stem the tide enough to carry a 37-33 lead into halftime, but it quickly evaporated when Presbyterian scored the first seven points of the second half. Johnson and Jackson in particular struggled on offense; both players were held off the scoresheet for the first seven minutes of the second half in a combination of shots not falling and some tight defense.

But as those two — and Brown — have gone this season, so have the Gamecocks. The two snapped out of their funks just in time to lead the 14-0 run and all but put the game out of reach. A deflated Presbyterian team was never able to trim the deficit lower than eight points for the rest of the night as South Carolina finished off the game without any further drama.

This gives the team its second two-game winning streak of the season, and it will have a chance to win three games in a row for the first time under Paris when it travels to UAB on Wednesday.

"The whole thing is a process," Paris said. "I think [it's about] not being easily discouraged. There's a lot of reasons to be discouraged. I think that carries over to life, honestly. Okay, something happened. That wasn't what we were planning, and then what do you do after that? You have a couple options. One of them is to continue along that path, and I think we're learning to do that. We're learning to do that and we're having some sucesses with things, and that spawns belief."



