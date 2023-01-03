Who: South Carolina (7-6) at Vanderbilt (7-6) Where: Nashville, TN - Memorial Gym Date: Tuesday - 1/3/2023 Time/TV: 7:00pm on SEC Network/ESPN+ Radio: 107.5 The Game Line: Vandy -9.5 History: Vandy leads 32-31 all-time. Last Meeting: Carolina won 70-61 in Columbia, SC. The Gamecocks overcame Scotty Pippen Jr’s 24 point outing. James Reese and Jermaine Couisnard led Carolina with 19 points and 14 points respectively.



VANDERBILT

This Vanderbilt squad plays little like last year’s team when Scottie Pippen Jr. led the way. Forward Liam Robbins leads the Commodores in scoring and rebounding at 11.9 PPG and 5.8 RPG, despite being a part time starter. Robbins is also excellent at timing blocked shots and has 37 on the year (2.8 BPG), which is 5th place amongst D1 players. Junior forward Myles Stute is second in scoring and rebounding at 11.5 PPG and 5.1 RPG. Stute is shooting an impressive 47.1% from three for the season. Vandy may struggle to pull out wins this season, but they had the 9th best recruiting class in 2022. Four star freshman forward Colin Smith and three star freshman Malik Dia have been regular contributors, while the other three freshmen have yet to carve out consistent minutes.



SOUTH CAROLINA

The main question entering the season was if GG Jackson was developed enough to put this team on his back when needed. The answer early on was no, but the answer to close out the non-conference slate was absolutely. The rate Jackson has improved is nothing less than impressive. That being said, Carolina will need even more from him in conference action. Chico Carter has been incredibly efficient from three point land, converting 50.9% from deep. Meechie Johnson and Hayden Brown have been the other likely contributors when the Gamecocks need a basket. Where Carolina desperately needs to improve is from the free throw line. The Gamecocks are only converting 60.2% of their attempts. Meaning a total of 78 points have been left at the line this season.



KEYS TO THE GAME

Run Vandy off the 3 point line. The Commodores play much better at home and that includes shooting the basketball. Carolina must be aware of where certain players are and contest shots.

Attack the basket. This will be a key to almost every game. Too often when things get difficult Carolina starts unleashing 3 point attempts. GG Jackson can consistently create his own shot and Meechie Johnson is starting to realize he can beat most defenders off the dribble. It requires more work, but gives the offense a chance to be productive on each possession.

Rebound the basketball. Carolina has decisively won the rebounding battle the past two games. Winning this category can cover up a number of mistakes. Rebounding is an area GamecockScoop mentioned earlier in the season where Carolina could excel. The effort has been noticeably amped the past few games and that needs to continue.

