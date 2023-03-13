The basketball portal officially opens today. With that in mind, GamecockScoop previews the chances of who will stay.

MOST LIKELY

Meechie Johnson - There is no reason for Meechie Johnson to look for greener pastures. He is the starting point guard and become a more complete player under coach Paris. Jacobi Wright -The South Carolina native worked his way into the starting rotation and was playing as well as anyone on the roster by the end of the season. It is highly unlikely Wright will look elsewhere. Josh Gray - Gray finally found his niche as a defensive presence and rebounder. He came into his own about midway into the season and has claimed the starting center role. Ebrima Dibba - The Coastal Carolina transfer had a preseason injury and was unable to compete in 2022. Expect Dibba to be a valuable asset in 2023. Zachary Davis - Davis is another South Carolina native that developed throughout the year. He will push for more minutes in his sophomore season.

PROBABLE

Chico Carter Jr. - Carter is also a South Carolina native. He was a starter until a knee injury took away his burst. Carter could enter the portal as a grad transfer or he may opt to stay for the home cooking. Daniel Hankins-Sanford - Hankins-Sanford has much developing to do before he provides consistent minutes as a power forward in coach Paris’ scheme. At the moment, the athletic rising sophomore is relegated to the center position. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk - Bosman-Verdonk is an excellent post passer and excels when referees allow the game to be more physical. BBV struggles otherwise. He is at Carolina for the law school, but if he wants more playing time he may opt to look elsewhere.

LEAST LIKELY

GG Jackson - If Jackson returned he could develop into the best player in college basketball. For now, he is a solid shooter with a crazy amount of upside potential. Jackson is still considered a first round draft pick and could become a lottery pick if he has a few strong workouts for NBA teams. Fans may disagree about lottery pick status, due to performance, but the NBA drafts more on potential than anything else. Tre-Vaughn Minott - Minott was buried on the depth chart and does not excel in any one area. If a player does not have a particular area of strength, he will have a difficult time working into coach Paris’ rotation. Update: Minott is indeed expected to enter the portal. Ja’Von Benson - The local product was about as deep on the bench as he could be in 2022. Benson may opt to stay and complete his education or he may look to finish out his career at a smaller school.

DEFINITELY NOT