There have been some growing pains but Muschamp said he’s been pleased with the offensive scheme through eight games, and McClendon could be coming off his best-called game of the season with a 48-44 win over Ole Miss.

Bryan McClendon’s first full season as offensive coordinator isn’t over yet but Will Muschamp’s seen a lot of progress from the first-time play caller.

“I thought he changed things up well. I thought he put us in some situations match-up wise down the field,” Muschamp said. “I think he continues to evolve and change each week. He’ll give you a different formation, a different look, motion and not necessarily going away from different play calls but giving a window dressing to the defense.”

The Gamecocks put up 48 points, one shy of tying their season high that came in the season opener.

Their 510 yards were the second-most against an SEC team under Muschamp and the second-most McClendon’s put up against a conference team in his nine-game tenure calling plays dating back to last year’s Outback Bowl.

McClendon was able to scheme the ball to a few different players—10 different players caught passes and six different guys had carries—as the Gamecocks averaged four yards a carry and Bentley had a career-best 11.3 yards per attempt.

Bentley had what Muschamp called his “best day as a Gamecock” with 363 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also connected on the majority of the downfield strikes McClendon dialed up.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Muschamp said. “I thought again he was accurate with the football. He was 14-for-18 at halftime. I wish we had hit that one to Shi; that could have really flipped the momentum of the game. But it didn’t matter because our guys are going to grab the momentum in the fourth quarter.”

Over the last three games the Gamecocks are averaging 32.7 points and 395 yards per game. They’re averaging 4.7 yards per rush and 8.9 yards per attempt.

Against the Rebels the Gamecocks averaged 7.4 yards per play.

“He called it good,” Mon Denson said about McClendon. “It goes to show you we can put up a lot of points.”

McClendon did that with a makeshift offensive line with starting left tackle Dennis Daley out and his replacement, Malik Young, leaving at the beginning of the second half.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) were also without their top two running backs and had A.J. Turner and Mon Denson shouldering the load.

The only questionable moment for the offense was a fourth and short call where Denson was stuff behind the line, but Muschamp said that wasn’t the play call and more about execution.

“We hadn’t stopped them and I told Bryan, ‘We’re going for it. If it’s inside a yard we’re going for it,’” Muschamp said. “We liked the call but we got whipped up front. I’d do it again.”