Bryan McClendon moved from calling the plays in the press box to running the offense from the filed against Tennessee. The Gamecocks won, and it appears it might become a long-term thing.

South Carolina pulled out one of its most important wrinkles last weekend and it looks like that wrinkle will stay as the season progresses.

“I definitely think it’s something he’ll do going forward,” Jake Bentley said. “I think it was great for me to be able to talk to him and talk to Coach Werner on the phone and having Coach B-Mac right there.”

Also see: Josh Low's weekly thoughts, predictions

The Gamecocks put up 376 yards, 224 on the ground, in McClendon’s first full game calling plays from the sideline. He did it some in the second half against Missouri when the coaches’ headsets went out, helping engineer a second half comeback to beat the Tigers 37-35.

The difference last weekend and moving forward is the coaches will be able to communicate with those headsets but the play calling will be a lot smoother with McClendon out of the box.

Werner, who’s in charge of quarterbacks, and tight ends coach Pat Washington are two offensive coaches in the box tasked with different things.

Muschamp said each coach has his responsibility whether it’s down and distance, hash mark or opponent personnel and all of those guys help coordinate with McClendon while he’s on the field.

The players seemed to like having a guy like that on the field and it will likely continue this weekend at Ole Miss.

Also see: Former player breaks down what his keys to victory are

“We got more hands on and do more play calling right away instead of from the headphones,” K.C. Crosby said.

It was McClendon’s idea to move down to the field after seeing inconsistent play from his position group: the receivers.

A receiver corps that had XX drops in six games before the Tennessee game, didn’t have a single drop against the Vols according to PFF and had the longest play from scrimmage this season, a 73-yard pass to Bryan Edwards.

That’s why as the Gamecocks (4-3, 3-3) travel to Ole Miss this weekend McClendon is fully expected to be back on the sidelines calling plays and having more interaction with his receivers.

Also see: What Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show

“I think it helped the receivers being there,” Bentley said. “He’s very clam on the sidelines and it gives us a sense of confidence and a leader to rally behind if he’s there he’s in the game with us.”

The Gamecocks will kick off at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium at noon EST, 11 a.m. CT, with the game being televised on the SEC Network.