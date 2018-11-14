Then, as he leaned over and signed over the piece of paper in the middle of the table, he flashed a smile as he officially signed his NLI to come to be a part of the Gamecock baseball program.

Will McGregor sat up top at T.L. Hanna’s auditorium with a South Carolina hat positioned to caddy corner to him on the table. There wasn’t a Gamecock logo, but the garnet and white-checkered shirt and black vest did the trick.

“It was crazy how fast it went by since sophomore year when I committed,” McGregor said. “In the blink of an eye it’s my senior year and I’m going up to sign with South Carolina, my dream school. It’s crazy.”



McGregor committed to South Carolina during his sophomore year of high school and has stayed firm in his pledge through his senior year, which culminated in Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

Growing up in Anderson, McGregor was around the Gamecock program and called it his dream school.

McGregor officially visited campus with nine other members of the 2019 class for the Tennessee game where he was able to meet a few of the players in person for the first time.

“It was awesome,” he said. “Some of the other kids I’ve never met in person before but we talked to each other through text but after that we’re tight and good buddies. I think it’s a good class, a really good group of kids.”

Now, as he signed his paperwork, he’s thinking about finally getting to campus and playing with his future teammates.

“I can’t wait,” McGregor said, flashing a smile. “It’s going to be a fun four years; we won’t disappoint.”

McGregor still has one more season left in high school and he’s looking to make it a special one.

He’s coming off a junior year where he was hampered by a back injury and said he feels really good as baseball season is scheduled to start up soon for him and the Yellow Jackets.

There are still a few goals he wants to accomplish in high school before turning his full attention to winning at South Carolina.

“I want to win a state championship with T.L. Hanna," he said, "then next year I think we’re going to make it to Omaha, and hopefully I can be a piece of that and we can win.”