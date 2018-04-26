GamecockCentral.com

Clarence Garner smiles, looks back to his turntable and starts another modern rap song the players pick up and start dancing to again.

Javon Kinlaw’s head bobs and he starts to dance waiting his turn to get in the drill. The music cuts for a second and a voice breaks through the silence and screams, “Hey keep it going!”

It’s a little chilly at practice as the Gamecocks go through another early-morning practice this spring. The whistle blows to start the first activity and a few beats to Migos’ “Slippery” starts as players jog to their spots on the field.

“Anything that’s up-tempo and something they can dance to,” Garner said. “Because they will dance to anything at practice.”

But Garner’s used to those types of requests.

He’s been the team’s in-practice DJ for the better part of two years, planning out the playlists the team listens to during winter workouts and practices. He’ll set up off to the side and is in charge of making sure players have something to listen to for the majority of practice.

It’s not uncommon for him to get players coming up to him asking for specific songs to play, with Lil Boosie's “Set it Off” a popular request near the beginning of practice.

He’s also used to playing Migos and other popular rap music with a few other themed days as well—Wednesday's are all about rock n’ roll and Thursday he plays early 2000s hits for some of the assistant coaches.

Garner started working with video operations originally, running cards with practice film on them between camera and computers to make sure coaches could break down practice.

He still works with the department some, but has adopted the practice DJ moniker when he arrived to campus in August 2016 and has embraced the role ever since, and players appreciate that.

“I just took on that responsibility as that went on,” he said. “It got kind of big when I started doing it everyday. So you’ll have players asking for different songs and things like that.”

It’s a labor of love for Garner, who joked and said if you see him on campus he usually has headphones on listening to something.

His obsession with music started early with Garner working as a DJ in high school, making playlists for his twin brother’s basketball games.

It’s fun for him working in music, and serves as a coping mechanism. Playing football at Richland Northeast High School Garner had three concussions in a 22-month span and had to give up playing organized sports.



While he couldn’t play, he turned to music and found an outlet doing that and working with the football team.

“I was really down, but when I found out about working with the team, that really saved me,” he said. “Basically I got there and everyday I get up I get to go work with the football team instead of being like, ‘Dang, I can’t play football anymore.’”

Now, he’s enjoying life on the sidelines in front of a DJ’s booth getting to watch the Gamecocks, and former Richland Northeast teammate TJ Brunson, play.

He has a great relationship with the players, saying they love listening to him play music and has meetings with Will Muschamp.

It’s not exactly what he had in mind, growing up thinking he’d be playing in college and then professionally. Things didn’t go his way there, though, with headaches after the concussions dampening those dreams.

But he’s glad he found an outlet that the Gamecock football team is enjoying too.

“It’s funny because they say loud things give you a headache,” Garner said. “But really music calms me down. It gets my mind off things, it gets me through things.”