There’s the big one.

South Carolina men’s basketball has its most important addition in the transfer portal yet, pulling forward Nick Pringle in from Alabama.

Pringle, a Seabrook, S.C., native, played in 34 games for the Crimson Tide last season as the school reached its first-ever Final Four. He started 16 games, and averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds throughout the season. His biggest game was ironically enough against Clemson in the Elite Eight, when he turned in a double-double to help the Crimson Tide punch their Final Four ticket.

He started his collegiate career at Wofford before going the JUCO route, spending the 2021-22 season at Dodge City Community college before re-emerging in Division I basketball at Alabama. He spent two years under Oats, and will now use his final year of eligibility playing under Lamont Paris back in his home state.

The 6-foot-10 forward figures to be the immediate replacement in the lineup for B.J. Mack, sliding in at the four position to play in the frontcourt alongside center Collin Murray-Boyles. He is the second big the Gamecocks have signed in the portal from another SEC program, joining former Missouri center Jordan Butler.

Paris and his staff are still searching for a true point guard to round out the roster after Ta’Lon Cooper’s departure, and have one remaining open scholarship for the 2024-25 season following Pringle’s commitment.

