About 24 hours after losing a 7-foot-0 center, South Carolina men's basketball has another one.

After Josh Gray entered the transfer portal yesterday seeking other opportunities for his final year of eligibility, Lamont Paris landed Jordan Butler from Missouri, another center with SEC experience.

Butler played in 31 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes, averaging just 11.4 on the floor every game.

The Greenville, S.C. native still has three years of eligibility left and shot a tick over 40 percent from the floor last year, checking in at 41.5 percent. He scored his career high 10 points in a Feb. 17 game at Ole Miss, and hit his high water mark in rebounds with five at Texas A&M on Jan. 23.

This is the second year in a row Paris has signed somebody from another SEC school after taking Myles Stute from Vanderbilt last off-season.

