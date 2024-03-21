PITTSBURGH — This was where it ended, simultaneously later and earlier than expected.

South Carolina men’s basketball’s stupendous, captivating, at times unbelievable song through the 2023-24 season officially played its final note Thursday, an 87-73 loss to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“It hurts to lose,” head coach Lamont Paris said. “And it hurts more when it's the last game of the year, and it hurts the most when you're surrounded by a group of guys that is a really, really special group of individuals.”

Reality pierces every program but one in an eerily similar yet wholly unique way this time of year.

All of those same elimination scenes 66 other teams will experience this tournament hit South Carolina (26-8) just as hard at PPG Paints Arena. When you do not wind up as the last team standing, your closing credits scene features tears, hugs and disappointment.

These Gamecocks certainly experienced that, particularly for seniors Ta’Lon Cooper, B.J. Mack and Stephen Clark. Those white jerseys the trio took off were the final ones they will wear as collegiate athletes, and there is no way around such a brisk truth. Mack may have had it the hardest, watching the tortuous final moments from the bench after fouling out.

That part hits everyone, and leaves those teams with the other side of the coin. What did they accomplish, and what legacy was left?

“Special group,” guard Meechie Johnson said about this team. “Went into a lot of places, a lot of arenas and did some good things this year. Obviously [we] came up short, but [it] just can't take away what we did, the group of guys that was on this team, the fun we had.”

The puzzle maker spits out different shapes and sizes for every team. Even for South Carolina, you can still find extreme ends of the spectrum even within the program’s scarce tournament history.

You can take 1997, the disappointment of all disappointments, when the Gamecocks earned a No. 2 seed only to end up on the wrong side of one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history in round one. Or you can take 2017, when South Carolina steamrolled through four games to earn its only Final Four appearance in program history only to end up on the wrong side of a foul-point nailbiter there.

In the macro, these fall in the same category. The 1997 Coppin State game and the 2017 Gonzaga ones were both losses which ended a National Championship dream. Take out a microscope, and nobody would ever group them the same. They are opposite ends of an extreme continuum of basketball emotions.

Where to place the 2023-24 Gamecocks in there? Certainly saying this team was just happy to be there or playing with house money is selling the group short. South Carolina started 21-3, was in with a chance at the SEC regular season title with four days to go and Lamont Paris emerged as a National Coach of the Year finalist. None of those descriptors fit the profile of a first-round exit.

Neither does an 11-21 record last year, an opening night starting lineup with four transfers and a gaudy 18 tournament misses in 19 seasons coming into the year.

“I think we’re laying the foundation for what’s to come with Coach Paris,” forward Myles Stute said. “And now he’s signed that long term contract extension, so he’s here to stay and we’re here to build. I think this is going to be seen as a team that really changes the entire culture of South Carolina basketball and how it’s been really throughout the whole 21st century except for that Final Four run in 2017. It was a program-shifting team, really.”

This year will go down as a year where a clear plan went into motion, domino-to-domino execution all the way down to results. Identifying the transfer targets. Bringing them in. Getting a team of new players to gel, with even a foreign trip over the summer getting the ball rolling. Buying into the system of a head coach previously unproven at this level. Finding success. Staying the course through some struggles. And eventually, the tangible accomplishment of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

A scrapbook of 2023-24 includes snapshots of landmark wins over Kentucky and Tennessee, a quarter zip craze which swept a fanbase and what ended up tying the program record for wins in a season.

All of the excitement one season can prevent for a program starved of it in recent years, and all the promise of more years like it. Flickers of what is possible, and solid foundational elements to repeat the steps.

Towards the end of his final press conference of the season, Paris started summing up his group.

“They were winners,” he started.

Then he paused. He did not make many mistakes this year, but that was one.

“They are winners,” he corrected himself. “They're incredibly, incredibly fierce competitors. And they came together with one goal, and they did that in a way that each of their individual abilities shined.”

The games are all past tense now. The accomplishments belong in the present lexicon.

****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).