The SEC announed the 2023-24 men's basketball opponents on Monday morning, although the dates are still to be announced in the future.

South Carolina's 18-game slate will feature Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia as its opponents it will face home and away, with the other eight games againsnt the remaining eight teams in the conference split between four games at four Colonial Life Arena and four road trips.

The Gamecocks went 2-8 against those five opponents last season, with three games against Ole Miss including the one that ended their season in the SEC Tournament. The wins came over Georgia at home in the regular season finale and on the road at Ole Miss in Februray.

In terms of the four opponents who South Carolina will play just once in Columbia will be Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks went 2-3 against that quartet last season, with the signature win of the season coming on the road at Rupp Arena by a dramatic 71-68 final count. Vanderbilt was the only one of those opponents who played at Colonial Life Arena last season, winning a 75-64 decision on Feb. 14.

Remaining road travels will feature trips to Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M, four venues Lamont Paris has never coached in during his time in Columbia. All four of those teams came into Columbia and won last season. All four of those teams made the NCAA Tournament as well last season, with Alabama and Arkansas both reaching the second weekend.

Here is the full rundown of the opponents and locations:

