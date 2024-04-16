Midweek Baseball Action: Citadel Preview
Who: #20 South Carolina 25-11 at The Citadel 16-18. Charleston, S.C., Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Time/TV: 7:00 pm. Streaming on ESPN+. ESPN+ is subscription based and is not included with most cable packages.
Line: Not one as of publishing time.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 3.12 ERA, 26.0 IP, 12 BB, 38 Ks, .224 OBA v. Conner Cummiskey (Sr. RHP) 2-3, 7.64 ERA, 17.2 IP, 18 BB, 18Ks., .288 OBA
Cummiskey pitched against the Gamecocks on March 5th, a 7-1 Carolina win. In that outing the senior from Colorado threw two innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks. He did strikeout four Gamecocks. The only run he allowed came via wild pitch. Cummiskey last pitched on April 2 against Winthrop. He failed to record an out while allowing three runs on one hit and two walks.
For Carolina, this is going to be a bullpen with 4-5 guys seeing action. Mark Kingston and Matt Williams may also elect to turn Sunday's in bullpen games as well. Matthew Becker and Ty Good seem to pitch better out of the bullpen than they do as starters.
History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 142-50-1, with a 54-28 series edge in Charleston. The Citadel did defeat the Gamecocks in 2022 in Charleston but Carolina has won 9-of-11 over the Bulldogs on their home field.
Last Meeting: The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs on March 5, 7-1. Talmadge LeCroy was a home run away from the cycle and Gamecock pitching struck out 13 Bulldogs in the win.
Weather: Nearly perfect with temps in the 70s throughout with mostly overcast skies.
Scouting the Bulldogs
When we last saw The Citadel they were off to a promising 9-2 start. Fast-forward six weeks and they are 16-18 and 0-9 in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs were picked to finish last in the SoCon by the league's coaches and they've lived up to the basement prediction. Citadel has little pop to their lineup with only 17 home runs on the season. That is bad enough for 271st nationally, out of 295 D1 teams. Citadel has an RPI of 247. South Carolina is currently at 15. A loss here would push the Gamecocks down several spots. Carolina is likely to fall even with a win tonight, but a three game series with Arkansas (RPI 6) will give the Gamecocks a chance to push into the Top 10-12 after the week ends.
The Bulldogs have a few players having nice season including USC catcher Dalton Reeves' brother Sawyer Reeves. The Bulldog Reeves is batting .319 with only 12 strikeouts in 113 at bats. Lexington High School product Wells Sykes is hitting .371 with an OPS of .917 and slugging % of .509. He leads the team in all three categories, after Javier Crespo went down with an injury. The biggest home run threat that the Bulldogs have is Anthony Hausner. The sophomore leads the Bulldogs with only five long balls. Travis Lott has a team-best 24 RBI
What's Left
After tonight's game, Carolina has 17 games left, 15 against SEC foes and two more midweek games. South Carolina still controls their own destiny. They aren't likely to make up the 5.5 games that they trail first place Kentucky, but believe it or not Carolina could still make a run for a national seed. Conversely, they could miss the NCAA Tournament altogether. The latter result is unlikely and would take a total collapse.
April 19-21: #2 Arkansas 30-5 (12-3) RPI 6.
April 26-28: # Kentucky 30-5 (13-1) RPI 4.
May 1: East Tennessee State 21-12 RPI 78
May 3-5: at Missouri 16-21 (5-10) RPI: 94
May 7: at Winthrop 13-20-1 RPI: 203
May 9-11: Georgia 27-9 (7-8) RPI: 11- Georgia features the frontrunner for National Player of the Year in Charlie Condon. The redshirt sophomore first baseman is batting .482 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs. He's OPS is 1.695 and slugging % is 1.109.
May 16-18: at Tennessee 30-6 (10-5) RPI: 7
If the Gamecocks can repeat their 8-7 conference record over the back half of the SEC schedule and take care of business in the three remaining midweek games, they should be hosting a regional in June. If they can somehow manage a 10-5 type record with three midweek wins, they would be in play for a national seed. Ten wins against that gauntlet will be difficult and would require series wins over Arkansas and Kentucky in the next two weeks.