Who: #20 South Carolina 25-11 at The Citadel 16-18. Charleston, S.C., Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Time/TV: 7:00 pm. Streaming on ESPN+. ESPN+ is subscription based and is not included with most cable packages.

Line: Not one as of publishing time.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 3.12 ERA, 26.0 IP, 12 BB, 38 Ks, .224 OBA v. Conner Cummiskey (Sr. RHP) 2-3, 7.64 ERA, 17.2 IP, 18 BB, 18Ks., .288 OBA

Cummiskey pitched against the Gamecocks on March 5th, a 7-1 Carolina win. In that outing the senior from Colorado threw two innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks. He did strikeout four Gamecocks. The only run he allowed came via wild pitch. Cummiskey last pitched on April 2 against Winthrop. He failed to record an out while allowing three runs on one hit and two walks.

For Carolina, this is going to be a bullpen with 4-5 guys seeing action. Mark Kingston and Matt Williams may also elect to turn Sunday's in bullpen games as well. Matthew Becker and Ty Good seem to pitch better out of the bullpen than they do as starters.

History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 142-50-1, with a 54-28 series edge in Charleston. The Citadel did defeat the Gamecocks in 2022 in Charleston but Carolina has won 9-of-11 over the Bulldogs on their home field.

Last Meeting: The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs on March 5, 7-1. Talmadge LeCroy was a home run away from the cycle and Gamecock pitching struck out 13 Bulldogs in the win.

Weather: Nearly perfect with temps in the 70s throughout with mostly overcast skies.