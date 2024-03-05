Who: #21 South Carolina 8-3 v. The Citadel 9-2. Columbia, SC Time/TV: 6:30 pm. Streaming on SEC Network+ Line: SC -810 money line. Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Cooper (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 1.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 4 BB, 7 Ks, .156 OBA v. Fisher Paulsen (Jr. LHP) 1-0, 7.56 ERA, 8.1 IP, 7 BB, 9Ks., .250 OBA Paulsen had a more productive freshman campaign than he did sophomore season. As a freshman he made 14 starts and went 5-4 with a 4.93 ERA. He was an SoCon Freshman selection. Last season he fought some injuries and finished an ERA near 12 and an 0-2 record. Paulsen pitched against the Gamecocks last season in Charleston, getting shelled for four runs in only 0.1 of an inning. He was the losing pitcher of record against Carolina. The Gamecocks are currently hitting only .213 against left-handed pitching. History: The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 141-50-1, with a 81-18-1 series edge in Columbia. The Bulldogs last win in Columbia came during Mark Kingston's first season back in 2018. The Citadel did defeat the Gamecocks in 2022 in Charleston. Last Meeting: The Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs twice last season. 8-1 in Columbia and 13-2 in 7 innings in Charleston. Gavin Casas hit what would be the game ending in 3-run homer in the top of the 6th as Carolina would run-rule the Bulldogs on their home field. Caleb Denny also homered for Carolina. Weather: Look for a very comfortable high 60's overcast day around first pitch. If the game runs long, some rain could move in around 10:00 pm.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Advertisement

The Citadel was dreadful last year finishing 23-31 and 7-14 in the Southern Conference. Southern Conference coaches didn't feel there would be much improvement this season as they were picked to finish last in the league in the preseason poll. Tony Skole's fifth season in Charleston is off to a promising start as the Bulldogs are 9-2 and appear much improved. The Bulldogs do feature three 2024 Preseason All-Conference Team selections. The Gamecocks will likely only see one of them tonight. Starting pitcher Sam Swygert is not expected to throw in tonight's game. The Gamecocks will see SS Sawyer Reeves, brother of Carolina's own Dalton Reeves. Sawyer is hitting .386 with two home runs and 13 RBIs. Reeves leads the Bulldogs in slugging at .614. Reliever Will Holmes has only thrown 0.2 of an inning on February 17th against St. Bonaventure. He gave up two hits and a run. Thomas Rollauer led Citadel in batting at .324 last season. He's off to a 16-36 start (.444). Rollauer doesn't have a lot of pop in his bat and is primarily a singles hitter. He's only struck out three times on the season. Fellow infielder Javier Crespo is also off to a hot start hitting .400 with a homer and 14 RBIs. Crespo has only struck out four times in 40 plate appearances. Catcher Travis Lott leads the Bulldogs with 15 RBIs, while batting .333 with two home runs. Carolina doesn't want to trail late in this game as the Bulldogs feature an excellent closer in Ben Hutchins. The RHP from Inman, SC, has a 0.69 ERA with 11 strikeouts to just one walk in 13 innings of work. Gamecock fans in attendance should be barred from booing during any Citadel mount visits as the guy walking from the dugout is none other than Gamecock legend Blake Cooper. Cooper is in his fifth season as Citadel's pitching coach. Cooper's Gamecock career consisted of a 34-14 record in 62 starts, logging 377.0 innings. He ended his career ranked second on USC’s all-time list in starts and innings pitched, while ranking fourth in victories. In his senior season, Cooper went 13-2 with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 126 over 137 innings pitched. He went on to be selected as a Louisville Slugger All-American and All-SEC First Team. In the final start of his collegiate career, Cooper pitched into the ninth inning against UCLA in a 7-1 victory in the championship series of College World Series. His three starts in Omaha consisted of 21 strikeouts and only four walks over 18.2 innings.

What to Make of the Gamecocks

The unfortunate aspect of this past weekend was that Carolina could have easily been 2-0. If they hit just .200 with runners in scoring position they win both games. Instead they hit .174 with RISP and .108 with runners on base. The response will be critical. It is difficult to take comfort in the "two losses to a Top 10 team by 2 runs" narrative in Mark Kingston's 7th season. Seven years which have produced uneven results. Two Super Regional appearances and two seasons of missing the postseason. The 2020 season was cancelled after just 16 games, but Carolina had dropped series to Clemson and Northwestern prior to the SEC gauntlet. There was nothing to lead one to believe that team had a bright future in conference play. Carolina has a losing record in SEC under Kingston (70-79) and a losing record against Clemson (8-12). In 2022, the Gamecocks suffered their first losing season since 1996, the year prior to Ray Tanner's arrival. South Carolina has yet to put together back-to-back trips to the postseason under Kingston. The most troubling aspect of the Gamecock's .264 team batting average and .244 average with RISP is that it has come against easiest 11-game stretch of the season. The Gamecocks are near the bottom of most offensive categories in the SEC. While Cole Messina is likely going to find his stroke, outside of Ethan Petry and Dylan Brewer, whom else to you feel confident in at the plate? Which other player will elevate their game against SEC pitching? The remainder of the season features series against teams presently ranked 9th, 15th, 7th, 4th, 2nd, and 8th, with a midweek matchup against #16. I believe that all of those ranked foes remaining on the weekend slate are better than Clemson. Yet the beauty of baseball is its' unpredictability and with 44 games remaining anything can happen.

Prediction: Citadel doesn't have the pitching depth- Gamecocks 7-4.