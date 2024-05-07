Midweek Finale: Winthrop Preview
Who: #13 South Carolina (32-15) vs Winthrop (16-25-1). The Winthrop Ballpark, Rock Hill, SC.
Time/TV: 6:00 pm streaming on ESPN+. Remember ESPN+ requires a subscription and isn't included with your cable/streaming package (unless you are on some type of promotional).
Projected Starting Pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 4.31 ERA, 31.1 IP, 16 BB, 44Ks, .254 OBA. vs. Connor Harris (Gr. RHP) 0-0, 7.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 4 BB, 3Ks, .304 OBA.
Harris, the 6'8 graduate transfer, last pitched on April 20th at UNC Asheville. He lasted only .2 of an inning and gave up three hits and three runs.
History: Carolina is 26-7 all-time against Winthrop heading into Tuesday’s game. Winthrop has lost the last 11 meetings against South Carolina. Winthrop's last win in the series was on Mar. 17, 2015 in Columbia, a 7-5 margin. The Gamecocks hold a 6-2 series edge in games played in Rock Hill.
Last Meeting: Carolina had a walk-off bases loaded walk to secure a seven inning run-rule victory back in the first midweek game of the season on February 20th of this year. The Eagles allowed Carolina to score two runs on bases loaded walks and a runs on a wild pitch and error. Talmadage LeCroy and Tyler Causey both homered in the win. Ty Good picked up his first win in a Gamecock uniform.
Weather: Partly cloudy and 83 degrees at first pitch with only a 15% chance of rain.
A Quick Winthrop Scout
The Eagles hit .260 as a team and have 32 home runs. Jaylen Hernandez and Nicholas Badillo both have six homers on the season. The Eagles don't have a player hitting greater than .298 on their roster. The highest average amongst everyday starters is Anthony Ruocco at .288. Winthrop pitchers and catchers have allowed teams to swipe 96 bases in 116 attempts.
Winthrop features ten players from the Palmetto State with four hailing from the greater Columbia area. The Eagles are coached by Tom Riginos, who is entering his 14th season. Under Riginos, the Eagles have an overall record of 329-348 prior to the 2024 season. Prior to joining the Eagles, Riginos spent eight seasons on the Clemson baseball staff under former coach Jack Leggett.
Gamecock News and Notes
Cole Messina was named the SEC Player of the Week on May 6. It was well earned as Messina was 9-for-14 with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two stolen bases and 10 RBI in four games. He also walked three times for a .722 on-base percentage. This is Messina’s first SEC Player of the Week honor. It is also the first for the Gamecocks since Ethan Petry earned the award on April 10, 2023.
It's been an issue across the county of teams cancelling midweek games late in the season for RPI reasons. Carolina's last non-conference opponent, Winthrop enters with an RPI of 233. Meanwhile, Wofford is 79, Upstate 91, Campbell 81, App 71, UNC Greensboro 58, Charleston 54, UNCW 41, and Coastal 32. I think it's probably time to drop the home and home with Winthrop and get a game with a more competitive opponent in the Carolinas.Carolina can gain nothing from Tuesday's game in Rock Hill. A win will likely still drop the RPI and loss would knock it down spots easy maybe more.
Prediction
Winthrop isn't a good baseball team but neither was The Citadel and the Bulldogs pushed the Gamecocks to the limit when they played in Charleston. I'd expect the Gamecocks to be looking ahead and little bit here and let the Eagles stick around longer than they should. Gamecocks 8-4.