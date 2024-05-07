Who: #13 South Carolina (32-15) vs Winthrop (16-25-1). The Winthrop Ballpark, Rock Hill, SC.

Time/TV: 6:00 pm streaming on ESPN+. Remember ESPN+ requires a subscription and isn't included with your cable/streaming package (unless you are on some type of promotional).

Projected Starting Pitchers: Tyler Pitzer (Fr. RHP) 4-1, 4.31 ERA, 31.1 IP, 16 BB, 44Ks, .254 OBA. vs. Connor Harris (Gr. RHP) 0-0, 7.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 4 BB, 3Ks, .304 OBA.

Harris, the 6'8 graduate transfer, last pitched on April 20th at UNC Asheville. He lasted only .2 of an inning and gave up three hits and three runs.

History: Carolina is 26-7 all-time against Winthrop heading into Tuesday’s game. Winthrop has lost the last 11 meetings against South Carolina. Winthrop's last win in the series was on Mar. 17, 2015 in Columbia, a 7-5 margin. The Gamecocks hold a 6-2 series edge in games played in Rock Hill.

Last Meeting: Carolina had a walk-off bases loaded walk to secure a seven inning run-rule victory back in the first midweek game of the season on February 20th of this year. The Eagles allowed Carolina to score two runs on bases loaded walks and a runs on a wild pitch and error. Talmadage LeCroy and Tyler Causey both homered in the win. Ty Good picked up his first win in a Gamecock uniform.

Weather: Partly cloudy and 83 degrees at first pitch with only a 15% chance of rain.