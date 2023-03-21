The winning streak ended and so did the perfect record in midweek games for South Carolina baseball.

South Carolina fell into an early 5-0 hole in the third inning of its Tuesday night road clash at Truist Field against the Charlotte 49ers, and could not pull it back in a 6-2 defeat. It snapped South Carolina’s 11-game winning streak overall and broke up its perfect streak in midweek games, a 6-0 mark before Tuesday night.

Trouble brewed first in the third inning when Eli Jerzembeck issued a lead-off walk to Charlotte’s Dante DeFranco and allowed him to advance with a one out wild pitch. After Michael Braswell — making his first start of the season at third base after his weekend heroics in Athens — committed a throwing error that put two runners on the corners, Charlotte (9-11) pieced together a lengthy run of hard contact against Jerzembeck.

South Carolina’s (20-2) right-hander struggled to keep the ball down in the strike zone, and could not put away pitches with two strikes during his second foray through the lineup. Blake Jackson and Jack Dragum both served up opposite field two-strike RBI hits to plate two runs, then right fielder Cam Fisher provided the big blow. Fisher scorched a three-run home run out to right field, curling just inside the foul pole and making it 5-0 Charlotte with one swing.

It was left-hander Collin Kramer’s show for Charlotte on the mound. The sophomore entered the game with a season-high outing of four innings, but blew past that with five impressive scoreless innings. Outside of issuing three straight second-inning walks, he was nearly flawless with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

He worked out of his one big jam in that second inning when Fisher made a tumbling catch in the right-center gap to rob Will Tippett of likely three RBIs, and turned on the jets from there.

Eli Jones, Matthew Becker and Cade Austin did their best to limit the damage for South Carolina the rest of the night on the mound. Jones allowed a run in his first inning of work, but put together his fifth solid midweek outing of the season allowing just one run in 3 1/3 innings.

Carson Hornung had South Carolina's first RBI of the game,, driving home a run on a groundout in the sixth inning. A Braylen Wimmer RBI single with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning briefly brought the tying run into the on deck circle for the first time since the third inning, and Gavin Casas singled to bring it to the plate.

The rally meant that South Carolina has at least had the tying run at the plate in every single game this season, a similar late push to when it scored in the ninth inning down by four at Clemson on Mar. 3. Charlotte reliever Andrew Spolyar induced a Cole Messina groundout to shortstop to end the game though, snapping South Carolina's 11-game winning streak.

The Gamecocks will open up their first home SEC series of the season at 7 p.m.



