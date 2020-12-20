Bobo, in his bowl press conference, said he and new head coach Shane Beamer have talked about the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator remaining on staff but didn’t want to share the details of that conversation.

Mike Bobo’s future at South Carolina will be made public sooner rather than later, and it’s something he’s already discussed with the incoming head coach.

“I have,” Bobo said on if the two have talked. “I’ve talked to coach Beamer about that but I’m going to let coach beamer answer those questions about the staff.”

Once Beamer was hired two weeks ago, he met with every member of the current staff, although he didn’t share the details of those conversations either.

While Beamer’s spent the last two weeks trying to build his staff, none of his potential hires have been made public yet as Beamer arrives in Columbia Sunday to work full-time at South Carolina.

Bobo was hired this offseason after spending the last five years as the head coach at Colorado State and the previous decade as Georgia’s offensive coordinator.

He was elevated to interim head coach once Will Muschamp fired and could potentially stay on staff with Beamer after the bowl game.

Sunday Bobo was asked if he would want to stay in Columbia and said he’s enjoyed his year in Columbia so far.

“I wouldn’t have come to Columbia if it wasn’t a place I didn’t want to be and raise my family. This was not the only opportunity I had last year. I chose a chance to work with Will when I got here. A lot of that goes into it as well: where are you going to raise your family? Where are they going to go to school? I’ve got kids where one is going senior year, triplets going into high school and another one in middle school. It’s important we went where we could see ourselves long term,” Bobo said.

“Right now I’m focused on the bowl game. We’ll be fine wherever we end up. I believe in my family. I believe in my ability to coach ball. I’ll have the ability to coach ball whether it’s here or someplace else.”

Bobo does understand it’s the coaching business and he might not return next season, but said there will be more clarity once the Gamecocks finish up the bowl game work this week.

“I like Columbia. Our kids like Columbia. One thing that disappointed me this year was the COVID and the pandemic. I didn’t get to experience Williams-Brice stadium from the South Carolina side,” he said. “I’ve always been on the other side. It’s such a huge advantage for them being on the other team. That atmosphere and passion of the fans, we didn’t get to see that. We’ll see what happens after the bowl game.”