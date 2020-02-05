Justin Minaya, who dislocated his thumb against Missouri, will officially have surgery on his hand Thursday and will be sidelined indefinitely, although there is a sliver of hope the redshirt sophomore comes back this season.

OXFORD, MISS.—It’s looking more and more likely the Gamecocks are going to be without one of their best players for at least a month and potentially the rest of the season.

“We’ll have a better idea of the length once they go in there and see the extent of the damage,” Frank Martin said. “There’s a chance he could play again; it probably won’t be until March. I don’t have that answer for you until the doctors do what they have to do tomorrow morning.”



Minaya dislocated it in the first half of a blowout win over the Tigers Saturday, playing the entire second half with it wrapped.

It was after the Gamecocks realized how serious an injury it was and it could be Minaya’s second season-ending injury in back-to-back years; Minaya saw his second year on campus end prematurely after a knee injury five games in, but he was making up for lost time this season.

He was a big reason why the Gamecocks were playing so well, winning three straight games entering Wednesday’s road contest against Ole Miss, and a promising season looks like it will be cut short.

“He’s crushed. He’s crushed. He’s a great spirit. He’s got tremendous faith. We’re going to help him and he’ll be OK. He’s sacrificed so much to help this team become good and he was starting to really, really play well. To deal with another injury kind of threw him,” Martin said. “He’s going to be all right."

Without Minaya’s steadying presence on both ends of the court—he’s the team’s best defender and was averaging 8.9 points on 43 percent shooting, seven rebounds and two assists in SEC play—the Gamecocks struggled to do anything against Ole Miss.

South Carolina wound up dropping Wednesday’s game 84-70 in a lopsided affair to end a three-game win streak.

Without him on the court, the Gamecocks (13-9, 5-4 SEC) couldn’t get any form of consistency and it showed.

South Carolina averaged just 0.933 points per possession compared to Ole Miss’s 1.12.

“I feel like Justin helps in every place: rebounding, scoring, defense, whatever it might be,” Maik Kotsar said. “Justin does it all. Not having him around hurts us. We have to be better. We have to account for that.”

The most glaring stat showing how much the Gamecocks missed Minaya was on the glass with South Carolina turning in an uncharacteristically bad rebounding performance, so much so Martin said that’s “not who we’ve been for the last few weeks.”

South Carolina was outrebounded by 10, the worst margin in six games. The last time the Gamecocks had a worse rebounding margin was the SEC opener against Florida at minus-11.

It’s the first time they’ve been out-rebounded by an unranked team since that Florida game as well.

It’s clear the Gamecocks missed Minaya in that regard, who’s second on the team in rebounds (56) since SEC play started with the next-highest player a full 26 rebounds below him, and will need to find a way to remedy that moving forward.

“We got outworked. Without even looking at the stat sheet, we got beat on every cut; we got beat on anything that required any kind of physicality we got beat. We couldn’t block shots,” Martin said. “We couldn’t come up with loose balls. Other than Jermaine not one of our guards attempted to drive the basketball. We couldn’t pass it on offense. We just went spread ball screen because we couldn’t make a pass. All that, give them credit. They came out like a team that needed to win and fight for their home court. They took it to us and we didn’t have an answer.”