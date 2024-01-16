The fans wore their quarter-zips, and at times it looked like there was a zipper on the rim for South Carolina men’s basketball at the free throw line.

On the night the program gave 1,000 quarter zip T-shirts to students to play off the usual attire of head coach Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks let a nine-point second half lead slip away in a disheartening 74-69 loss to Georgia.

In a very-evenly contested game, missed free throws made the difference. Fifteen of them for the Gamecocks specifically on 32 attempts including one tawdry second half stretch for one of the team’s big men.

South Carolina (14-3, 2-2 SEC) had Georgia on the ropes, holding its largest lead of the game at 48-39 with just under 14 minutes to go after Josh Gray drew a foul while hitting a layup.

He missed the ensuing free throw. He missed two more after getting fouled on his next trip down. And two more shortly after.

It was five missed free throws in the space of 80 seconds from the senior forward, and Georgia (13-4, 3-1 SEC) took advantage to crawl back into the game. It kicked off an excruciating stretch of almost 10 minutes between made field goals for the home team, one the Bulldogs used to surge ahead on a 19-3 run and completely flip momentum.

Of course, missed free throws played a role. The Gamecocks were a staggering 5-of-14 at the free throw line during Georgia run, consistently drawing fouls in a whistle happy game and failing to cash in. Mike White’s team on the other side had similar success drawing fouls — it reached the bonus less than eight minutes into the second half — but went 25-of-32 at the line in the game.

Still, when Meechie Johnson finally snapped the drought on a clutch 3-pointer with 4:57 left, South Carolina found itself down just two points.

But the finishing kick, the one this team has made its calling card with a 7-1 record in games within seven points this season, never arrived.

A controversial flagrant foul call on Johnson during a box-out attempt with 2:46 to go set Colonial Life Arena — and Lamont Paris – aflame and turned the final minutes into a frenetic, foul heavy finish with every touch both ways leading to groans, moans and pleas for fouls.

Referee Pat Adams became the central figure of the game, and fittingly, free throws made the difference.

South Carolina will be at Arkansas at 1 p.m. Saturday.

