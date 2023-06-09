GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The biggest play of a steamy night at Condron Ballpark was not the final out, or the go-ahead home run BT Riopelle hit in the sixth inning.

It was a second inning ground ball.

South Carolina led Florida 3-2 early in game one of the super regional, with ace Brandon Sproat gasping for air and action already working in his bullpen behind him. Cleanup hitter Cole Messina was at the plate with a chance to deliver a hammer blow, a bases loaded situation with just one out.

Messina tapped an 0-1 pitch back to the mound, a tailor-made 1-2-3 double play to get Sproat out of trouble. He settled down, Florida’s bats woke up and the Gators won the opener 5-4.

Prior to the double play Florida’s (49-15) starter had already allowed seven hits to the first 12 batters of the game. Will McGillis opened the game after a 2 hour, 36-minute rain delay with a solo home run on the second pitch, and Gavin Casas added an RBI single in the first inning. Even after Florida tied the game when Josh Rivera cleared the stands in left field on a two-run home run off James Hicks, the Gamecocks pounced on Sproat again.

Dylan Brewer led off the inning with a single and after advancing on a bunt, McGillis stayed hot by knocking him in with a blooper into shallow left. Braylen Wimmer followed with a double and an Ethan Petry intentional walk loaded the bases, but the rally ended on the Messina double play.

At the time Cade Fisher was warming up in the home bullpen, but he sat down as Sproat found his second wind.

And he took full advantage.

He retired the next six batters after the double play, quieting the action in his bullpen and saving it for the remainder of the series. By the time his day was over he had thrown 105 pitches in six innings of three-run baseball, striking out seven batters and only walking two batters in an outing that looked like it would be over for him long before that.

Hicks had his own resurgence after a first-inning struggle, with a key double play against Jac Caglianone getting him out of the third inning and a 1-2-3 fourth inning keeping his pitch count down. But he ran into trouble in the fifth when Tyler Shelnut tied the game off of him with a home run and Colby Halter rang a double into the corner. A groundout moved the runner over to third with one out, but Hicks beared down to keep the game tied with a crucial strikeout and an acrobatic jump throw on a comebacker.

Hicks gave way for Will Sanders, the former ace who has owned Florida in his career. Coming into the game he had 29 strikeouts and just four earned runs allowed in 18 innings against Florida.

He added three more strikeouts, but also two earned runs.

And they were the difference.

BT Riopelle played pepper with the batter’s eye with two outs in the sixth, a line drive home run that gave Florida the lead it never relinquished. Shelnut tacked on an insurance run

McGillis hit his second home run of the night with two outs off Florida closer Brandon Neely, but Braylen Wimmer grounded out to third base to end the game for South Carolina (42-20).

Game two of the series is set for 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

