Things were going pretty well for the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-3) through 3 innings against the Clemson Tigers (9-1) in Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Cole Messina had belted a two run homer in the first inning, and the Gamecocks picked up another run in the 3rd on Dylan Brewer's RBI single. Sure, they had also given up a run, but that was the lone hit of the afternoon at that point for the Tigers, a solo home run in the 1st off of starting pitcher Dylan Eskew, who had settled in nicely over the following two innings.

What followed in the 4th inning was a series of unfortunate events. The Tigers' Will Taylor walked to start the inning, and then Blake Wright reached on a throwing error by Eskew. Both Taylor and Wright scored unearned runs later in the inning, and Eskew ended his day with a wonky stat-line, giving up only two hits, but ceding three runs, and though only one will count against him, it's hard to not put the other two on his plate as well given the circumstances. That said, he pitched pretty well.

As did Roman Kimball, who relieved Eskew and only gave up 3 hits himself. The problem? 2 of those hits were solo home runs. So on a day with near perfect pitching, the Gamecocks gave up just five hits, and yet also gave up five runs, a stat you'll rarely see anywhere.

Still, the Gamecocks had plenty of opportunities offensively to make up the difference, and failed to do so every time. Outside of Messina's 1st-inning home run and Brewer's 3rd-inning RBI, the Gamecocks failed to score runners in scoring position eight other times, two of which had a runner on third. The most clear example was in the 7th inning, when Brewer advanced to third on an error, and the Gamecocks had their best two hitters, Ethan Petry and Cole Messina due up with just one out. Instead, Petry grounded out, and Messina struck out to end the inning.

Overall South Carolina was just 2-10 hitting today with runners in scoring position, and despite a 9th inning solo homer from Petry, came up short down the stretch when they had opportunities to win the ball game. At the end of the day, this series loss doesn't hurt your conference standing or your chances at a postseason berth. At the end of the day, you lost two games by a combined two runs, and one of them was 12 innings long. At the end of the day, it's clear that both of these teams belong in the top 25, and both matchups could've gone either way.

That said, at some point this season, this team is going to be in positions like they were this weekend again: in need of a clutch moment against a similarly talented opponent. When it happens again, someone eventually is going to have to step up. Otherwise, South Carolina fans may find themselves disappointed a few more times by missed opportunities this season.

Next up: Tuesday, Mar. 5th the Gamecocks play The Citadel at Founders Park at 6:30 pm.