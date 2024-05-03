Who: #15 South Carolina 30-14 (9-9) at Missouri 20-26 (6-15). Columbia, MO Time/TV: Friday 7:00 pm, Saturday 4:00 pm and Sunday 2:00pm. All games will be streamed on SEC Network+. Line: Friday night only: SC -200, Mizzou +154 Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Roman Kimball (R-So. RHP) 2-1, 4.10 ERA, 26.1 IP, 26 BB, 36Ks, .167 BAA v. Logan Lunceford (So. RHP) 1-4, 7.04 ERA, 47.1 IP, 17 BB, 43Ks, .291 BAA. Saturday, Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-1, 3.47 ERA, 49.1 IP, 13 BB, 41Ks, .278 BAA.. v. Javyn Pimental (Jr. LHP) 2-2, 3.64 ERA, 42.0 IP, 13 BB, 45Ks .201 BAA. Sunday, TBA vs. TBA. While South Carolina has the spot designated as TBA, Dylan Eskew is going to get the start. Saturday starter Javyn Pimental, (Hawaii native), has the best stuff on the Tigers' roster. He's kept some pretty good offenses in check this season allowing only one hit to Arkansas (not a good offense- but a great team) in five innings, four hits and a run to Kentucky in six innings, one run in five innings against Florida, and one run in five innings against LSU. Carter Rushtad is the most likely candidate to start on Sunday. Rushtad is a fifth-year senior in his third season at Mizzou. He was injured in his first appearance last season and missed the remainder of the year. He's made a start in every SEC series this season, but his numbers aren't good. 1-5 with a 7.67 ERA allowing 38 hits and 27 earned runs in 31.2 innings. History: Carolina holds a 20-13 series edge over the Tigers, but are only 5-10 all-time in Columbia, Missouri. The Gamecocks are 1-4 in series contested in CoMo, with their only win coming in 2013. South Carolina is 9-7 against Mizzou under Mark Kingston. Last Meeting: Carolina swept Missouri last season at home by scores of 9-8, 8-1, and 5-4. In game one, Carolina got off to a 4-0 lead after a Will McGillis grand slam. The Tigers rallied to take a 8-5 lead into the bottom of the 9th, where the Gamecocks would score four runs and earn the win. Ethan Petry homered in all three games. Weather: There is some rain in the forecast for Saturday but hopefully it moves out before first pitch. All three games should be contested in low-70s to high-60s temperatures with steady winds. A stark contrast to what the weather is normally like when the Yardcocks visit CoMo.

Quick Side Note on Carolina in CoMo

Columbia, Missouri has largely been a house of horrors for South Carolina athletics. In the big five, football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, and softball, Carolina is 14-35 in the other Columbia. The Gamecock men's soccer team competes in the Sun Belt Conference and does not play Missouri. The women's soccer team has constantly beaten the Tigers since they arrived in the SEC in 2013. Baseball is 5-10 and 1-4 in series in Missouri, Men's Basketball is 2-7, Football is 2-4, Softball is 2-10 and 0-4 in series, and even the Carolina's most teflon program, the 3-time National Champion Women's Basketball program is only 3-4 in the Show Me State.

Scouting Missouri

Missouri is a really bad offensive club. The Tigers average only 3.38 runs a game in SEC play. They are last in the league in almost every major category including: batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, RBIs, doubles, home runs and strikeouts. Brock Daniels is the Tigers' leading hitter in conference play at .300 with a homer and seven RBIs. As a team, Missouri has hit only 10 home runs in 21 conference games. Trevor Austin leads the Tigers with just three homers in conference play. Austin has seven home runs against non-conference foes for 10 total. Thomas Curry is the only other hitter with more than one long ball in SEC play and he only has two. Jackson Lovich leads the team in average amongst all games played at .293. The Tigers' pitching numbers aren't spectacular either but don't discount the fact that they held Tennessee to just three runs scored in two games last weekend in Knoxville and 18 runs overall. That may not sound impressive but Tennessee has been mashing the ball at home this season. Missouri uses a bullpen by committee approach with their best arm being Brock Lucas. The sophomore righty has pitched 32.1 innings in relief and sports a 2.78 ERA and opponents hitting just .193 against him. Lucas' numbers are also solid in SEC play with an ERA of 3.52. Missouri is in year one of the Kerrick Jackson Era after hiring him as their 15th baseball coach last June. Jackson became the first Black SEC head baseball coach and just the fourth Black head coach to guide a "Power Five" baseball program.

Offense is the best Defense