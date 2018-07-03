GamecockCentral.com

One of the most versatile members of last year’s secondary, Chris Lammons, isn’t in the fold back there anymore and the Gamecocks are trying to figure out a way to replace all he was able to do.

South Carolina hasn’t had a defensive back drafted since DJ Swearinger, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had productive players at the position.

“It’s going to be hard for one guy to do because he had experience, he had speed and he had a lot of things people don’t got,” Steven Montac said. “It’s going to be hard to replace him.”



Lammons was South Carolina’s Swiss Army Knife in the defensive backfield last season. He started all but one game last year at safety but could step in and play corner or nickel if the situation called for it.

No matter what position he played, Lammons was productive. He picked up 79 total tackles last year, three for a loss, and was responsible for causing two fumbles his senior season.

Over his career he had 177 total tackles and four interceptions. It’ll be that kind of production that Montac, who was a rotational player at safety last season, will try and duplicate.

“You just got to have somebody step up and do something,” Montac said. “Everybody brings something to the table. He was a versatile guy that could cover anybody: outside, inside, play safety, just do it all. You have to have somebody come in and just do what they do best.”

Replacing a guy like Lammons could turn into multiple players stepping up to do what he did. With Montac ready to step up at safety another player, like Keisean Nixon, could step up and slide into the nickel position.

Nixon played in all but one game last year, coming on strong late and starting the Outback Bowl at corner.

“He was a talented guy. His problem is he has to continue to be consistent every day. I feel like he could have a really, really big year, a breakout year,” Montac said. “We always talk about having a big year, and I feel like he can have one.”

For Lammons, though, he just finished up rookie minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons and will head into the season competing for a roster spot.

He was back in Columbia competing in DJ Swearinger’s celebrity basketball game and said the biggest difference at the pro game is the attention to detail but Dan Quinn’s defense isn’t too far off from Will Muschamp.

“It shows the kids under me that anybody can do it,” he said. “Not anybody, but if you put your mind to it, you can do it.”

