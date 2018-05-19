GamecockCentral.com

After a career-best outing last weekend, he'd respond with more of the same in Saturday's regular season finale as the Gamecocks disposed of Texas A&M 10-1 to clinch the series.

“He had great command today," head coach Mark Kingston said. "We can win a lot of games if he pitches like that and our offense is playing like that. That was really encouraging. A big game today to finish the regular season strong and he gave us his best outing of his year.”

Morris (7-3, 3.93 ERA) tied last week's career high with seven innings pitched Saturday, allowing just five hits and striking out seven. He didn't walk a batter and pitched six scoreless frames after giving up a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Of his 99 pitches, 73 were strikes. In 10 SEC starts, Morris is 4-2 with a 3.88 ERA while striking out 57. He's given up just one run over his last 14 innings pitched and struck out 17.

“I knew they weren’t going to hit my fastball, especially when I was locating it well," he said. "When I got in on them they didn’t. I don’t know if dominant is the word for today, but definitely I was in control.”

The Gamecocks jumped on starter Stephen Kolek early, chasing him after 2.1 innings and six runs. Noah Campbell and Madison Stokes both homered within the first 16 pitches of the game before adding on four more in the third thanks to a two-run double from Carlos Cortes.

They'd pick up two more in the seventh with TJ Hopkins lacing another two-run double in his first at-bat in almost two weeks.

In total, the Gamecocks had 15 hits, the most since May 5 against Ole Miss, and all but one starter had a hit with five driving in at least one run as the Aggies used six different arms.

“Ideally you want your pitching and offense to dominate on the same day," Kingston said. "That’s what happened today.”

The Gamecocks finish the regular season 32-22 and 17-13 in the SEC and will finish no worse than fifth in what Kingston called the "best league in America."

After starting just 6-9 over the first five conference series, South Carolina finished 11-4, the best since 2012m and won their last five series, including three over then-ranked opponents.

“It’s the perfect timing for us," LT Tolbert said. "I’m glad we had the bumps in the road early because it made us stronger and now we’re in a great position going into the SEC Tournament and hopefully the postseason. We’re hot at the right time.”

Player of the game: Morris was dominant, not giving up a run over the last six innings of his outing and striking out seven while not issuing a walk.

Pivotal moment: After putting the first two batters of the game on, Morris pitched around it giving up just one run and not allowing a run the rest of the game.

Up next: South Carolina will head to Hoover for the SEC Tournament as either the No. 4 or 5 seed. Game time and opponent are still not known.