GamecockCentral.com

Cody Morris’s was with his father as he had surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. The surgery was successful, and Morris responded with a career day with his parents watching on T.V.

There are a handful of memorable first pitches every season in college baseball, and the Gamecocks’ one on Mother’s Day was one. The team brought out 26 of the players’ moms to throw out the first pitch, tossing the ceremonial ball to their respective sons.

“It’s been kind of tough, but he’s just been really supportive,” Morris said. “He’s been really positive and I haven’t had to worry. I knew he’d be all right. The surgery and stuff went well and it’s been a big relief to know he’s OK.”

Morris tossed a career-high seven shutout innings, punching out 10 en route to SEC Pitcher of the Week honors in the Gamecocks’ 1-0 win over Missouri.

And, with the Gamecocks needing to finish strong in Saturday’s regular season finale against Texas A&M, he’d do more of the same.

With his parents watching on T.V., Morris tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out seven and not walking a batter for the first time in 15 starts this season.

It’s the second time in his career he’d stitch together back-to-back quality starts.

“We can win a lot of games if he pitches like that and our offense is playing like that,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “That was really encouraging. A big game today to finish the regular season strong and he gave us his best outing of his year.”

Morris has allowed just one run over his last 14 innings pitched in two starts, striking out 17 batters and giving up eight total hits.

The last two weekends come after Morris posted a 10.24 ERA and a 1.86 WHIP over his three previous starts, not getting out of the fifth in any of them.

With the regular season over now and the Gamecocks getting in the thick of some meaningful games, Morris has turned in his two best performances and is heating up at the right time.

“It’s big. I like to go out there and throw well every time but it’s a tough league,” he said. “It helps my confidence leading up in the most important time of the year.”

His dad, still recovering, won’t be in Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament but he and Morris’s mom will be making the trip to wherever the Gamecocks get sent for their regional once the NCAA Tournament starts, Morris said.

It’s a load off Morris’s mind now, and now all he has to worry about is going out and pitching.

“When I’m out here I’m not thinking about anything but competing and making pitches,” Morris said. “Off the field, it feels a lot better to know he’s good.”