The South Carolina football team has its second opt out since the news of head coach Will Muschamp's dismissal.

Junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu announced on Tuesday that he's opting out of the final three games of the season and will declare for the NFL Draft.

Mukuamu was injured in the Ole Miss game Saturday and while Muschamp didn't give details, he hinted that Mukuamu could miss more time. He's been plagued with a nagging groin injury for almost the entire season.

Mukuamu has played in 31 career games, collecting 86 tackles and seven interceptions.

