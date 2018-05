GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp saw more of his former players selected during the 2018 NFL Draft from Thursday to Saturday, including a pair of first-round selections.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was selected in 25th overall by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, giving the program its first top-round selection since Jadeveon Clowney was taken number one overall in 2014.

Muschamp recruited and coached four Florida Gators who heard their names called over the weekend. Defensive lineman Taven Bryan was another first round pick, going number 29 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Duke Dawson (2nd round, New England Patriots), punter Johnny Townsend (5th round, Oakland Raiders), and defensive back Marcell Harris (6th round, San Francisco 49ers) were the Gator draft picks that Muschamp can claim.

In his second stint at Auburn, Muschamp spent just one season as defensive coordinator before accepting the USC head job, but he recruited Carlton Davis to The Plains in the 2015 class. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round on Friday.

Below is a look at Muschamp's updated draft resume.