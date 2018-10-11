South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp announced Thursday that Jake Bentley will start this weekend's game against Texas A&M.

The announcement came on his weekly call-in show that the junior will take the first team snaps after missing last week's game against Missouri with a knee injury.

"Jake will start the game, and we have all the confidence in the world that he'll play well," Muschamp said. "He's played a lot of good football for us at South Carolina."

Bentley said this week it was a grade-one MCL that kept him out but if he was healthy he'd start against the Aggies and that's the plan now moving forward.

Muschamp said after watching this week of practice where both quarterbacks took first-team snaps Bentley's experience gives him an edge.

"Jake's experience and a guy that's played a lot of snaps and been through a lot. At the end of the day we have two guys that we can win with and that's the positive thing. We have two guys that you know that can go out on game day and produce for our football team."

Scarnecchia filled in well, throwing for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the Gamecocks' 37-35 win while engineering the team's game-winning drive.

"Mike did a fantastic job with his opportunity and that's what you want to see," Muschamp said. "When your number gets called you have to step up and play and play well, and he played at a high level."

