The Gamecocks will get their three top safeties back this weekend and will likely start rotating a few new faces into the rotation if need be.

South Carolina got some good news Sunday night with regards to its safety position learning Jaycee Horn will likely play this weekend against Clemson but the safety rotation is still very thin.

“We get Jaycee back and R.J. (Roderick)’s playing well,” Will Muschamp said. “Steven Montac will be back up.”

Also see: Then-UCF commit gets first taste of Williams-Brice atmosphere

Horn and Roderick, both freshmen, started Saturday’s game against Chattanooga with Horn leaving in the first quarter of the game with an ankle sprain.

Muschamp said Sunday night that Horn is expected back in practice Tuesday when the team returns from its off day and Montac, who has a shoulder and groin injury, should also be up and ready to play this weekend as well.

Montac had started every game this season prior to Saturday’s and Roderick has started the last two games but seen his playing time increase since the team’s bye week.

After those three, though, things get a little hairy.

Right now, cornerback Rashad Fenton is the team’s No. 4 safety with walk-on Jason Senn fifth in the rotation ahead of Jonathan Gipson, who rounds out the group.

Also see: Jaydon Hill recaps South Carolina official

Senn, a walk-on from Beaufort, played over 60 snaps in his first-career action Saturday and finished with three tackles at the safety spot.

Fenton has played a few snaps at safety already this season and has been working some at safety the last two weeks since the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) won at Ole Miss.

Gipson, a three-star recruit that signed in the 2018 class got on the field for the first time Saturday playing 11 snaps.

If things get in dire need of help, South Carolina could turn to an offensive player to help take some of the load off the secondary.

Heading into the Florida game, Muschamp said receiver Shi Smith could play some cornerback if need be. Since then, Smith’s had a few meetings with the coaches about it and learned some defensive signals if his number is called.

He was asked about it last night and said he’s ready if he’s needed.

“That’s hard to answer. I’ll leave that up to the coaches,” Smith said. “If they put me back there, then I’ll go out there and do it.”

The Gamecocks are without Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston, who are out for the year. J.T Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) are both dealing with long-term injuries and Jaylin Dickerson is out until at least the bowl game with a hamstring injury.