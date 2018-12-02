"Bryson I'm 100 percent [we'll have him back]," Muschamp said Sunday. "He's doing extremely well. He'll be running on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill) this week, so he's going to be fine. I'm not so certain about D.J (Wonnum). We've got a chance with Aaron Sterling. Jaylin Dickerson and Jaycee Horn will definitely be back."

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is confident that he'll have senior BUCK Bryson Allen-Williams back for the Gamecocks' Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia and says he could have several other injured defenders back too.

Allen-Williams has been out since the Ole Miss game with an ankle injury.

Wonnum suffered a similar injury in the Gamecocks' season opener against Coastal Carolina and returned for three games only to reaggravate it and miss most of the final three games.

Horn, the Gamecocks' freshman phenom cornerback, missed the final two games of the season after suffering a lateral ankle sprain on the first play of the Chattanooga game.

Dickerson has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered against Florida, while Sterling injured his knee on a cut block against Ole Miss.

Senior offensive linemen Zack Bailey broke his fibula Saturday against Akron and will likely miss the team's bowl game and should be fine moving forward for his professional career.

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Javon Charleston, Jamyest Williams, Danny Fennell, J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey are all expected to miss the bowl game.

Both Ibe and Harvey could be in line to receive a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, according to Muschamp.

