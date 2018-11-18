SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Will Muschamp delivered some more good news on the injury front again Sunday night on his weekly teleconference.

Jaycee Horn should be fine this week after suffering an ankle sprain against the Mocs and the coaching staff feels he'll be ready to go this weekend against Clemson.

Also see: Insider scoop on a few weekend recruits





Horn, who's been one of the best players on South Carolina's defense this season, is expected to practice starting Tuesday when the team gets back from their off day Monday.

The only other major injury coming out of Saturday's game is A.J. Turner, who left the game in the second half with a quad contusion. Muschamp said he should be fine moving forward as well.

Javon Kinlaw, Steven Montac and D.J. Wonnum, who are all nursing lingering injuries, are expected back this week as well.

Also see: Jaydon Hill recaps a big South Carolina official visit





J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey likely won't play while Jaylin Dickerson and Bryson Allen-Williams are expected out until the Gamecocks' bowl game.

Eldridge Thompson, Jovaughn Gwyn, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston are all out for the year but expected to return fully healthy for next season.