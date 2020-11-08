Sunday night on his teleconference, when asked about progress during those two years, Muschamp was able to give his rationale for progress.

But, in his answer, focused more on the first three years of his tenure and not the past 18 games that has led a lot of South Carolina fans frustrated with his performance.

After another blowout loss Saturday, this time at the hands of Texas A&M, Will Muschamp was quick to tout progress and accomplishments.

“It gets frustrating for me because we have done some good things here, okay? I think we lose sight of that as we move forward. That is frustrating. Our last two ball games have been poor, but we’re looking forward to another opportunity,” Muschamp said.

“We have four great opportunities sitting before us. That’s what we have to focus on as a staff and as team. We have accomplished good things here. I don’t want anyone to lose sight of that.”

The first three years of his tenure did bring a lot of good—he built up the recruiting department, won 22 games and went to three bowl games—but things quickly nosedived after.

Since then the Gamecocks are 6-12 with losses to Appalachian State and two blowout losses this season with things seemingly coming to a boiling point after a 48-3 loss to Texas A&M, the worst home loss of his tenure.

Muschamp, when asked Saturday after the blowout about his message to fans, he said he hopes fans are “pissed” after the last two games.

“I hope they’re pissed. That’s fine. The last two performances I don’t think there’s any reason they shouldn’t be disappointed with how we played, how we performed and how we coached,” Muschamp said. “We’ll continue to work.”

He quickly preached progress and the job he and his staff have done as well, saying the last two games have just been bad.

“We’ve had success here. Our first three years of our tenure we won more games than any other coach did here,” Muschamp said. “We plan on continuing to have success here. We’ve recruited well. We have good players in our program. I’m disappointed with our last two outings.”

The Gamecocks are 2-4 this year with losses to Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Texas A&M and wins over Vanderbilt and No. 24 Auburn with the Tigers a top-15 team at the time of the upset.

They’ll travel to Ole Miss this week for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.