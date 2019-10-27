SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are expecting to get two injured players back this week against Vanderbilt, Will Muschamp said Sunday night.

He said on his weekly teleconference Ernest Jones and Sadarius Hutcherson are dealing with some bang ups but should be back against the Commodores.

Also see: More in-depth stats from Saturday's game

Jones left the game in the first half after an elbow injury, playing a few more plays before coming out after halftime with his elbow iced.

Postgame, Muschamp said he was hit on the funny bone and felt some tingling.

Hutcherson hurt his ankle in the third quarter and didn't play after that with Eric Douglas taking over at left tackle for him.

Damani Staley (turf toe) is out this week along with Dylan Wonnum (ankle) and Rico Dowdle (knee).

Also see: Insider notes on Friday's baseball scrimmage

Muschamp also said they are expecting Kevin Harris back potentially by the Appalachian State game. He was initially ruled out for the season after injuring a pubic muscle.

The Gamecocks lost 41-21 Saturday to Tennessee and will host Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.