As the Gamecocks begin full preparations for Clemson Tuesday, Muschamp said to expect changes offensively when they take the field at noon Saturday.

Last week on the heels of another loss that pushed the Gamecocks to 4-7, Will Muschamp had two full weeks to try to find the answers for South Carolina’s offensive woes.

“Obviously in our last two performances we haven’t done enough to be successful so obviously there will be some changes from a personnel standpoint and from a schematic standpoint,” Muschamp said. “When you have a little extra time you’re able to look at things.”

The Gamecocks will still have Bryan McClendon calling plays with Muschamp saying after the Texas A&M loss he fully anticipates the second-year coordinator to be the coordinator for Clemson.

But, the Gamecocks will be mixing a few things up from a schematic system and trying new personnel out there to try and pull off a monumental upset over the third-ranked Tigers.

Muschamp mentioned moving Jakai Moore to right tackle, Dylan Wonnum to left tackle and bump Sadarius Hutcherson to left guard but said the coaching staff hadn’t full determined what the starting offensive line could look like.

They also got a head start on their game plan installation last week, doing a few things to make it familiar with the players before game week and potentially put in a few new things as well.

“We threw some stuff in there that may have been new that we hadn’t seen in the year or in camp,” Danny Fennell said. “They threw it in there so nothing surprises us this week and got us ready.”

Muschamp, nor any players, divulged what schematic changes might be coming but said the added preparation time will help things offensively.

Since Bryan Edwards is limited in practice—Muschamp called him limited Tuesday after a scope on his knee last week—it lets other receivers get some valuable snaps before Saturday’s rivalry game.

“Just getting more reps,” Chavis Dawkins said. “Since Bryan’s out, it’s Ryan (Hilinski) getting the ball to different receivers and stuff like that.”

Players had up three off days last week sandwiched between three days of practice. They resumed practice Tuesday and began full installation of the game plan this week. They’ll practice again Wednesday and Thursday before a walk-thru Friday and the game Saturday.

The bye week also serves as a time to get guys healthy, and Muschamp said everyone but Edwards and Kobe Smith are ready to go this year.

“I think we had some guys banged up who missed some time,” Muschamp said. “We get Feaster back, Mon Denson back; we get AJ Turner back, OrTre Smith back. To get those guys back certainly helps us offensively getting healthy.”

Kickoff against the Tigers is scheduled for noon on ESPN.

