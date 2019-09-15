The Gamecocks struggled for consistency in the red zone, scoring just 10 points in three trips, and Muschamp mentioned he’d need to watch the film before commenting so Sunday was his first opportunity to address what went wrong.

Before Will Muschamp could really field questions about it after Saturday’s game, he went ahead and talked about it.

“The speed sweep, we have to get it started at the point. We let 24 penetrate on that. That’s something we ran throughout the game and blocked extremely well. Then the one time we got behind the chains down there, a couple decisions down there probably could have been better, been cleaner,” Muschamp said.

“We had one protection break down on a five-man pressure they brought. It was a variety of different things. We probably just need to narrow down a little more on what we can do well down there. Being able to run the ball and if we’re able to continue progressing in that manner, that’s going to help us.”

Also see: Latest in-depth statistics after Bama game

The Gamecocks had three trips deep in Alabama territory Saturday and they looked like this:

First trip: The Gamecocks get to the one-yard line and are facing second and goal. Ryan Hilinski fires incomplete on second down before fumbling the snap on third down. They go for it on fourth, roll Hilinski out, and his throw is too high for Josh Vann to end the half.

No points

Second trip: Gamecocks get in the red zone thanks to a 20-yard completion to Shi Smith down to the nine-yard line. After a four-yard pass to OrTre Smith, they run that jet sweep to Bryan Edwards and it’s blown up in the backfield for a loss of five on second down. After a timeout, Hilinski gets pressured on third down and throws incomplete to Tavien Feaster. Parker White kicks a 28-yard field goal.

Three points.

“Right before half, we had first and goal from the one yard line going in. looking back, after the loss on the fumbled snap there, we really felt good about what we had against their look and probably should have taken the points at the half knowing we were getting the ball,” Muschamp said.

Also see: Luke Doty breaks down most recent visit to campus

Third trip: This was South Carolina’s final offensive drive of the game. They got into the red zone thanks to a roughing the passer penalty on fourth down to put them at the 11-yard line with 11 seconds left. The very next play, Hilinski finds Kyle Markway on the sideline for a catch and run into the end zone.



Seven points.

The red zone woes were really the only black mark on an otherwise solid day offensively against one of the better defenses statistically in the SEC.

They’d string together five drives of over 50 yards and averaged 8.1 plays and 44.6 yards per drive with only two not ending in plus-territory.

“We had 11 drives and nine of them ended up in their territory,” Muschamp said. “We need more points.”

The Gamecocks set a goal before the season even started saying they wanted points on 100 percent of red zone possessions with 70 percent of those being touchdowns.

Saturday was the first time they came up empty handed inside the 20-yard line, although they could have had three points. Right now, they’re scoring points inside at a 91 percent rate and have a below-70 percent touchdown mark at 7-for-11.

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop from a big weekend in Columbia

“We just can’t kill ourselves,” Donell Stanley said. “We know what we have to do. We can’t have plays that are negative and kill us.”