The veteran pass-rusher sprained his ankle late in the Gamecocks' 48-44 shootout win at Ole Miss last week.

Senior BUCK linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams is "hopeful at best" for South Carolina football's SEC tilt with Florida Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp said on his call-in show Thursday.

Junior running back Rico Dowdle, who suffered a lower leg injury in the same game is also not yet at 100 percent, but running back Ty'Son Williams will play Saturday despite breaking a bone in his hand last week.



The Gamecocks will get back offensive tackles Dennis Daley and Malik Young. Daley missed the Ole Miss game with a sprained ankle and Young was injured in the game at Ole Miss and unable to return.

Sophomore defensive end Aaron Sterling is still battling a knee injury.

Jamyest Williams will have shoulder surgery and miss the remaining four games and bowl game, and Javon Charleston will also miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, Muschamp previously announced.

J.T. Ibe (knee) and Nick Harvey (concussion) haven't played for the better part of a month and Muschamp said Sunday they'll be out this week too, though he added on Thursday that they're hopeful Ibe can return next week versus Chattanooga.

The Gamecocks and Gators will kick off at noon on ESPN.

