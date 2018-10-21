Thompson, who decommitted from South Carolina before signing day and enrolled at Tennessee, will line up at corner against the Gamecocks for the first time of his career Saturday.

Bryce Thompson will be on the field at Williams-Brice, just for a different team than the Gamecocks originally thought.

"He was a really good player at Dutch Fork High School and he’s done a really nice job at the corner position for Tennessee," Will Muschamp said.

Thompson committed to South Carolina during the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas practices last December before decommitting a few months later after a dominant senior season at Dutch Fork.

He enrolled at Tennessee before the fall semester started and quickly vaulted himself into a few of the Vols' starting lineups and played a big role for the team all season.

He's picked up two interceptions so far through seven games with 21 total tackles. He also picked up SEC Freshman of the Week honors at the beginning of September.

It was one of the bigger commitments in the Gamecocks' 2018 class and the Gamecocks will get their chance to go against them this weekend.

“He’s played extremely well for them," Muschamp said. "I think he’s got two or three interceptions. He’s played well. He’s a physical player, an out standing football player."

