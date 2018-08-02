GamecockCentral.com

Addressing the media for the start of preseason camp, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp updated the status on several injured players.

** Sophomore BUCK Brad Johnson and senior linebacker Eldridge Thompson are limited and day-to-day with hamstring injuries from the summer, but both should only miss a couple of days.

** Freshman running back Lavonte Valentine is still in the process of strengthening his knee, which he injured in high school. Muschamp is hoping he will be cleared by the middle to end of camp.

** Junior college transfer defensive tackle Jabari Ellis had a scope on his knee, but is only expected to miss three or four days.

** Rice graduate transfer safety J.T. Ibe. hopes to be cleared middle of camp as he's still recovering from a hip injury.

** Wide receiver Chad Terrell's recovery from knee surgery is ahead of schedule and Muschamp hopes to have him back by September or the first of October.

** Senior long snapper Ben Asbury is currently non-contact due to a knee injury. The former walk-on is now on scholarship.

** Freshman wide receiver Josh Vann is also currently non-contact after having shoulder surgery this offseason and should be cleared for full contact by the middle of camp.

