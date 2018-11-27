But, when the SEC announced its Players of the Week Monday, Bentley wasn't on the list of honorees. That wasn't a surprise to Will Muschamp, who defended his quarterback in his weekly press conference.

Jake Bentley set not only personal records Saturday night against Clemson, but etched his name in South Carolina's record books with a historic performance against the Tigers on the road.

“I have been in this league a long time, so I have learned," he said. "We have a saying: It just means more. It just means more sometimes depending on what your logo is. I call it like it is.”

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Vanderbilt's Kyle Shumur took home co-offensive players of the week honors with Tagovailoa accounting for 350 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in a win over Auburn.



Shurmur broke the school record for completion percentage, completing 88.6 percent of his 35 attempts and throwing for a season-high 367 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Tennessee.

Bentley set a school record with 510 passing yards, eclipsing the previous total by 37 (Steve Taneyhill, 473 yards). He also tied a school record for touchdown passes with five as the Gamecocks put up 35 points on a Clemson defense that came in giving up just over 12 points per game.

While the Gamecocks ultimately lost 56-35 to the Tigers, Muschamp still thinks Bentley should have received some sort of recognition for his performance.

“I do think it’s important that when a young man does some special things for him to be recognized for it," Muschamp said. "He’s the first quarterback in southeastern conference history to throw for that many yards against a top five team and five touchdowns. In the history of the league. it’s never been done before. That’s pretty impressive, in my opinion."

The Gamecocks have had at least six players honored by the SEC this year with Jaycee Horn and Dylan Wonnnum picking up freshman of the week honors, D.J. Wonnum and Javon Kinlaw defensive lineman and Parker White and Deebo Samuel special teams honors.

Bentley would have been the seventh if he was honored, although Muschamp said despite deserving individual recognition, the team isn't worried about it affecting his confidence moving forward.

“We’re not big into individual awards here. It’s about the team, and I think Jake will be the first one to tell you that. Jake played well because of how he prepares, how he watches film, how he practices. Jake played well because our offensive line played well because they prepared the right way.”

Bentley is having a career year, throwing for 800 yards over his last four games as the Gamecocks get ready to face Akron in this weekend's regular-season finale.

Since he's a junior, he does have the option to declare for the NFL Draft or even just put paperwork in to be evaluated by scouts. He hasn't done that yet and said he's not sure if he will.

“I don’t know," Bentley said. "I’m just trying to beat Akron right now and see where we go for the bowl game. There’s still a lot that me personally and we as a team haven’t accomplished yet.”