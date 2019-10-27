Once the season officially ends, Bentley will have to decide whether or not to stay at South Carolina for his fifth season of eligibility, which is a conversation Muschamp is preparing to have with his first quarterback commitment.

The Gamecocks are still in the middle of their season and Jake Bentley is still waiting for his chance to begin rehabbing his Lisfranc fracture on his foot, but Sunday Will Muschamp was asked about the senior quarterback’s impending decision.

“Jake and I are very close. He and I will sit down and have a very good conversation about what’s best for him and what’s best for South Carolina,” he said. “When we have that conversation I’ll be able to update you more.”

Bentley can chose one of three options: stay and compete with Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner and Luke Doty for the starting quarterback spot next year; graduate and transfer to another school or go pro, although that seems like the least likely of the three options.

No decision has been made yet, but Muschamp said Bentley would “absolutely” be able to stay at South Carolina if he chose to at the end of the season.

The two haven’t talked yet, and Muschamp said Bentley hasn’t really tipped which way he’s leaning right now.

The biggest focus has been working with the team’s young passers to continue their development this season.

“He’s being a great teammate and helping these young quarterbacks. He’s not been able to travel with us as far as when we drive or fly long distances the training staff doesn’t want him to do that,” Muschamp said. “He’s been at all of our home games, all of our practices and all of our meetings. He’s in the training room supporting all of our guys. He’s exactly who you thought he’d be.”

Bentley was lost for the season one game in after fracturing his foot during the North Carolina game.

He had surgery to repair it, which sidelined him the remainder of the year. Wherever he ends up, he’ll be fully ready to go six months after the surgery, which would roughly be in February or early March.

“The timetable I've been told is non-weight bearing for three months, and that obviously would put him out of any bowl game situation,” Muschamp said earlier this year. “And really, not being cleared from anywhere from five to six months as far as fully cleared for activity with the Lisfranc, so that's what I would know.”

Bentley currently sits in the top four all-time at South Carolina in completions, attempts, yards and touchdown passes.