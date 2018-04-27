GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is quick to point out that his program hasn't "accomplished anything" yet -- but he definitely feels progress is being made.

As every South Carolina fan knows, Muschamp inherited a team that won three games in the prior season and quickly won six games in his first season and nine games with an Outback Bowl victory to cap off the 2017 campaign.

"I really like the direction and vision of our program with our new operations facility coming on, our living facility 650 Lincoln," Muschamp said earlier this week. "Having some recruits on campus this weekend puts into perspective, the compliments you get from recruits and parents about the living situation, our beautiful campus and the operations building on board, the indoor facility, which is as nice as there is in the country.

"There's a lot of positives going on. I credit Coach (AD Ray) Tanner and the vision we have for our program. We're investing in our student-athletes and that's what people want to see."

The hires of Justin King to run the social media department and Marcus Lattimore to create the 'Beyond Football' program to go along with continued facility improvements are signs of a vision in place that frankly has been lacking in the past.

There's also progress on the field as Muschamp and staff look to continue to upgrade the talent on the roster and move toward their goals of winning the East and the state.

"We're better, there's no doubt," Muschamp said. "As positive as everybody is in our program, and our fan base is ultra positive, and everybody is right now. ... So, we've made some strides, we've made some progress, but we still haven't accomplished anything. That's what we've got to continue to strive for."