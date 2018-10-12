With the other two sports bringing in other schools to scrimmage against this fall, South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp expressed an interest in doing the same with football in the spring by bringing in another big-name team to practice against.

Baseball does it, basketball does it to a degree. Why not football?

"I think it's a great idea and I'd be 100 percent for it. It's funny you said that," Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show. "This week we're playing Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher, who's a really good friend of mine. When he was at Florida State there was talk about playing a game and Jimbo and I actually talked about possibility playing a game in Tallahassee and Columbia the next year. To get together and practice against each other would be great."

The question was posed on his weekly radio show later in the hour-long program and Muschamp seemed to get really fired up in answering the question.

The baseball team, under new NCAA rules, was able to schedule two scrimmages this spring against other teams, hosting NC State and traveling to Georgia Tech last weekend.

Both basketball teams host an annual exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena while also having closed-door scrimmages against other Division I teams during the preseason.

On the football level, NFL teams have joint practices with other teams during training camp and that's something Muschamp would like to see.

He didn't rule out a spring-game type scrimmage but said bringing in another team to play against would be more beneficial in a practice setting like what professional teams do.

"I think it's a huge positive," he said. "I'd like to set it up as a practice. You get so much more out of it to be able to put some game type situations and be able to go through and have a seven on seven, have a pass rush and some situational stuff."

In Muschamp's dream scenario, the practice against whichever team decided to come would be open to the public and would generate enough buzz that "everybody would buy a ticket to come out and see it."

The proceeds, Muschamp said, could go to a charity of the schools' choice or to benefit local causes while also giving Gamecock players a reprieve from hitting their teammates during practice.

"To get together and practice against each other would be great and to play a game in the spring and raise money for charity or South Carolina teachers. I'd be 100 percent for that."

The Gamecocks (3-2, 2-2 SEC) take on Fisher's Aggies this weekend with kick off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

