He also said he spoke with Tanner this week—which isn’t uncommon—and the tone of their conversation wasn’t any different than it’s been since he took over in 2016.

When asked if he’s worried about his job security currently, Muschamp responded quickly with a simple, “No.”

It’s been a very tough week in the South Carolina football operations building, but Will Muschamp hasn’t felt any dwindling support from Gamecock athletic director Ray Tanner.

“He’s been very supportive,” Muschamp said, “like he’s been for the previous four years.”

The two talk weekly, if not more often than once a week, about the state of the program and where things currently sit and how things can improve in both the short and long term.

Support, at least externally with the fan base, may be at a low point after being outscored 100-27 their last two games, one a 52-24 drubbing at the hands of LSU and a 48-3 defeat to Texas AM&, the worst home loss since 2003.

In conversations this week, though, he hasn’t sensed any negativity from Tanner, saying their talks have all been optimistic.

“Coach Tanner and I talk all the time about where we are and what we need to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “It’s been very positive.”

The Gamecocks dipped to 6-12 in their last 18 games dating back to the start of last season and are 2-4 this season, needing a 3-1 finish to get back to .500 for the first time since 2018.

Muschamp was asked Tuesday if there’s anything he’s learned about the end of his tenure at Florida, and his answer was succinct.

“Win games,” he said.

Muschamp went 28-21 with a 17-15 SEC record at Florida, getting fired amid a 6-5 season after finishing 4-8 the year before.

He currently sits at 28-29 and 17-21 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are 2-4 this year after going 4-8 the year before.