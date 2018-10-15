SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL Bryan McClendon is halfway through his first full season as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator, seven games into calling plays dating back to last season. It’s been an up-and-down season for McClendon’s first offense with some inconsistent performances but Will Muschamp said it’s hard to judge McClendon’s performance because of some “missed opportunities” on the field.

Bryan McClendon || Photo by Chris Gillespie

“The questions you have to ask yourself is, ‘Are you putting guys in positions to be successful? Are we aggressive enough in what we need to do?’” Will Muschamp said. “And we are. We’ve put some guys in situations to be successful and now we have to go back fundamentally in coaching guys to catch the football first.” Also see: 2020 quarterback commit enjoys latest Gamecock visit Halfway through his first season, McClendon is calling an offense averaging 28.83 points per game, the best six-game start for an offense in three seasons under Muschamp. It’s currently tenth in the SEC. It’s on pace to be the highest-scoring offense since the 2014 team averaged 32.6 points per game.

Scoring averages 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 First six games 28.8 26.8 14 20.7 34.2 Final N/A 24.2 20.7 21.9 32.6