Muschamp offers impressions of Gamecock OC McClendon
Bryan McClendon is halfway through his first full season as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator, seven games into calling plays dating back to last season.
It’s been an up-and-down season for McClendon’s first offense with some inconsistent performances but Will Muschamp said it’s hard to judge McClendon’s performance because of some “missed opportunities” on the field.
“The questions you have to ask yourself is, ‘Are you putting guys in positions to be successful? Are we aggressive enough in what we need to do?’” Will Muschamp said. “And we are. We’ve put some guys in situations to be successful and now we have to go back fundamentally in coaching guys to catch the football first.”
Halfway through his first season, McClendon is calling an offense averaging 28.83 points per game, the best six-game start for an offense in three seasons under Muschamp. It’s currently tenth in the SEC.
It’s on pace to be the highest-scoring offense since the 2014 team averaged 32.6 points per game.
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|
First six games
|
28.8
|
26.8
|
14
|
20.7
|
34.2
|
Final
|
N/A
|
24.2
|
20.7
|
21.9
|
32.6
The Gamecocks come in middle of the pack in the some offensive categories right now in the SEC—ninth in total offense (404 yards/game), fifth in passing offense (250.3 yards/game)—but next-to-last in the conference averaging just 153.7 yards on the ground per game.
Part of the problem is execution by players despite some solid play calls from McClendon, Muschamp said.
“I think Bryan put guys in position to be successful and we have to capitalize on those situations,” Muschamp said.
The Gamecocks have missed quite a few chances over their last six games for big plays; plays that, if successful, could have resulted in touchdowns or, worst case, big momentum swings in the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Gamecocks have 18 drops on the season, an average of three per game.
It’s an issue that’s plagued the entire receiving corps this year with nine players having at least one drop with four—Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith and Rico Dowdle—having multiple.
According to PFF, the Gamecocks had four drops in a 26-23 loss to Texas A&M and are making that a focus to fix heading into the bye week.
“The biggest issue I saw in the film from yesterday was guys looking down the field. You have to catch it first, secure the catch and then try and gain yardage down the field.”
