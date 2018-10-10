Coming off a knee injury, Will Muschamp said Jake Bentley practiced again Wednesday and is progressing nicely after a grade-one MCL sprain kept him out of last week's game against Missouri.

Muschamp said both he and backup Michael Scarnecchia will be ready to go for this Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

"I thought he's progressed from Tuesday to Wednesday and we'll see him tomorrow how he moves around," Muschamp said on the SEC Teleconference. "Certainly he and Mike will be ready."

Bentley is expected to be the starter this week if healthy and has been splitting first-team reps with Scarnecchia last week and to start this week. He wore a bulky knee brace Saturday on the sidelines and Muschamp said he'd have to wear that if he plays Satudray.

Muschamp said Tuesday if Bentley is healthy, he will start for the Gamecocks.

“We talk about it with coach and everything. As long as I’m ready to go, that’s the plan for me to go out there and give it all I got for my team,” Bentley said. “That’s the plan moving forward, and Mike’s going to be ready. He showed what he can do and he’s a great quarterback.”

Bentley missed last game with that knee sprain despite being cleared by the doctors. Muschamp said the coaches were concerned about Bentley being able to protect himself.

He practiced with the first team these two days in practice more than he did last week when Scarnecchia took the bulk of first-team reps.

In his first career start Scarnecchia threw for almost 250 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and Muschamp said he's confident in the redshirt senior's ability if Bentley isn't able to go.

"(Muschamp) told me to prepare like I'm the starter and that's how I'm approaching this week," Scarnecchia said.

