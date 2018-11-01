That would include four-star prospect Dakereon Joyner who, despite not logging a snap yet, could have a chance later this season to play, Muschamp said.

In theory, Will Muschamp said he would have loved to play more than two quarterbacks at times this season.

“It takes time sometimes, especially at that position to get an opportunity. We’ve been in a lot of tight ball games," Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show. "We haven’t been in a situation where we could give guys some snaps and get them some playing time, which we would have love to have done. We may still have that opportunity with Dakereon."

Also see: Vegas insider breaks down Saturday's matchup

Joyner is listed as the team's third-string quarterback, Muschamp said, behind Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia, both of which have started at least one game this season.

The quarterback is able to play in four games this season and still retain his redshirt but hasn't come in yet, even on some designed packages.

Joyner amassed about 10,000 yards his senior season at Fort Dorchester and had a 40-3 record as a starter and won a state title before coming to South Carolina.

He enrolled early, coming in for spring practice this February, and has been working with the team ever since.

Also see: Examining the star power against Ole Miss

It can be hard for freshmen—especially freshmen quarterbacks—to see the field with two entrenched upperclassmen ahead of him, which is the case for Joyner and redshirt freshman Jay Urich.

They have to find other ways to help the team, which this week includes mirroring one of the SEC's best passers in Jordan Ta'amu.

But, despite not having played a competitive snap yet, Muschamp's been excited about what he's seen from Joyner and has high hopes for the next few years.

“I’ve very pleased with where he is, where his progress has been," Muschamp said. "He continues to improve every day; he’s extremely bright, has a great work ethic and I’m extremely excited about his future at South Carolina.”