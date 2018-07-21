GamecockCentral.com

With the NCAA’s new redshirt rules going into effect this season, young players will be able to get playing time while still keeping the extra year of eligibility, something Will Muschamp is excited about.

It can be hard for coaches to understand what a young player can bring to the table early in his career, especially if that player is redshirting his freshman year. That is going to change, though.

“I think it’s a great rule. I wish we had it a long time ago,” he said Thursday at SEC Media Days. “I think it enables you early in the year to play some young players that may or may not be ready.”

Also see: Decision getting tougher for Travon Walker

With the new rule, freshmen would be able to play in four games their freshman year and still be able to retain that redshirt status for eligibility.

That’s a huge improvement from the previous rule, which said if a freshman played even just one snap in a competitive game his redshirt would be revoked.

The brand new rule gives coaches options to see, like Muschamp said, early on which players will be able to compete and make an impact that season, plus it also gives younger players an opportunity for playing time and experience.

But Muschamp also said it gives the coaches a chance to manage injuries a little bit better. For instance, if a player goes down and is out a few weeks, then the Gamecocks can play a freshman to help fill the void the injured player is creating.

Also see: Collyn Taylor breaks down his All-SEC picks

“I think it really helps you at the end of the year if you have some injuries or depth issues,” Muschamp said. “Now you’re at least able to put him in the game and create some depth.”

With the new redshirt rule, it could give one of the lynchpins of the 2018 class Dakereon Joyner a chance to play some this season behind Jake Bentley.

During spring practice quarterbacks coach Dan Werner didn’t rule out a package or plays designed for Joyner, who comes in as a four-star prospect.

The coaches haven’t decided which players will redshirt this season, which means no decision has been made on Joyner or any player in the 2018 class sitting out the majority of the year.

Also see: What's next at linebacker?

Muschamp’s been pretty clear in the recruiting process, though: if a player is good enough, he’ll play.

“Anybody that can help us win football games we’re going to try and get him on the field,” Muschamp said. “Dakereon progressed well in the spring.”