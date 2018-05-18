GamecockCentral.com

With 13 early enrollees already on campus from South Carolina's 2018 signing class, the Gamecocks are waiting on just nine signees who will join the program this summer.

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp says that he expects all nine players to qualify academically.

"It feels like everybody is on time," Muschamp said Wednesday at the Greenville stop of the Spurs Up Tour. "There may be a couple of guys not to be there for Summer I just because some schools in other states get out later than they do in South Carolina, so some guys may be in Summer II rather than Summer I."

The nine players who will enroll this summer are defensive linemen Rick Sandidge, Jabari Ellis and Jesus Gibbs; offensive linemen Dylan Wonnum and Jovaughn Gwyn; defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Jonathan Gipson and wide receivers Josh Vann and Tyquan Johnson.

The Gamecocks will also add graduate transfer defensive backs Nick Harvey and J.T. Ibe and kicker Shane Hynes to their roster at some point, though Muschamp cannot yet mention them by name due to NCAA rules.

The academic report for South Carolina's current team was equally positive as the entire team will likely be eligible when spring semester grades are posted.

"We came out of spring semester really, really well," Muschamp said. "Still got to wait on a couple of grades but everybody is doing extremely well from what I've seen so far, I'm very pleased with that."

Muschamp is proud of the program's recently released 98-percent graduation rate which puts South Carolina in the Top 5 in the country in that category.

He credits the work of academic adviser Maria Hickman and the availability of the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center, calling them, "the best I've ever been around."

"Thirteen guys got their rings last week and eight of them are going to play for us in the fall," Muschamp said. "That says an awful lot about timeliness and the importance of it. We also have 21 different majors represented on our football team. I'm meeting with the players for their spring exit interviews and looking at the different majors, it's amazing. Some places have two. That says a lot about the diversity, the variety of different things our guys are doing academically."

Muschamp also confirmed Gamecock Central's report that 50-50 current players are sticking around for the Maymester session in order to get in extra work both academically and athletically.